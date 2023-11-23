Infinix smart 8HD India launch date announced: Everything we know so far

Infinix is all set to launch the Smart 8HD smartphone in India on December 8. The company has revealed some of the key features of the device ahead of the launch. The Smart 8 HD will feature a 6.6-inch HD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate and a punch-hole cutout. It will also have a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, which the company claims to be a segment-first feature. The phone will have UFS 2.2 storage and Type C charging. It will be available in four colours: Crystal Green, Shiny Gold, Timber Black and Galaxy White.

The Smart 8HD seems to be a rebranded version of the Smart 8, which was launched in Nigeria two weeks ago. The design and specifications of the Smart 8 HD are identical to the Smart 8, as per the official images and details. The Smart 8 is priced at NGN 82,000 (approximately Rs 8,485) in Nigeria, so the Smart 8 HD could be priced under Rs 10,000 in India. However, the official pricing and availability of the Smart 8 HD are yet to be announced by Infinix.

The Smart 8 comes with a 6.6-inch HD+ IPS LCD display with a 90Hz refresh rate and a punch-hole selfie camera. It is powered by a Unisoc T606 processor with 4GB RAM and 128GB storage. It has a dual rear camera setup with a 13-megapixel main sensor and an AI lens. It also has an 8-megapixel front-facing camera with an f/2.0 aperture. The phone has a 5,000mAh battery with 10W charging support. It also supports microSD card expansion up to 2TB and AI face unlock.

Meanwhile, the iQOO 12 is the latest smartphone from iQOO and is set to launch in India on December 12. This phone is a successor to the iQOO 11, which was released earlier this year. Powered by the most advanced processor in the market, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, the iQOO 12 is expected to be a tough competitor for OnePlus 12, another upcoming flagship device that will also feature the same processor. The phone will be available for purchase on Amazon.

The iQOO 12 will come in a stunning BMW edition with a white glass back design. It is also expected to be available in Black and, depending on the market demand in India, possibly in Red with a unique leather back.