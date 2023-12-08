Infinix has announced the launch of Infinix Smart 8HD smartphone in India. Some of the highlights of the newly launched smartphone include a 6.6-inch HD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate and a punch-hole cutout. A side-mounted fingerprint scanner, claimed to be a first in the under Rs 6,000 segment, is also included in this smartphone. The phone offers UFS 2.2 storage and Type C charging.

“The Smart 8 HD, with its timber texture design and iconic camera module, is poised to be the preferred choice for users seeking a stylish smartphone. The innovative MAGIC RING function enhances user interactions and improves ease of use. Beyond its design and software capabilities, the smartphone boasts several first-in-segment features, including a 6.6HD+ Punch-Hole 90Hz Display, a Side-mounted fingerprint sensor, and an 8MP selfie camera with flash,” said Mr. Anish Kapoor, CEO, Infinix India.

Infinix Smart 8HD India price and availability

Infinix Smart 8HD is available in three colours: Crystal Green, Shiny Gold and Timber Black. The newly launched smartphone will be available for Rs 5,669 via Flipkart and offline channels starting December 13. Interested buyers can also get 10 percent instant discount on Axis Bank card.

Infinix Smart 8HD specifications

Infinix Smart 8HD is powered by a Unisoc T606 processor paired with 3GB RAM and 64GB storage expandable up to 2TB with microSD card. It also has a virtual RAM of 3GB. The smartphone runs Android 13 Go-based XOS 13.

The Smart 8 features a 6.6-inch HD+ IPS LCD with a 90Hz refresh rate and a punch-hole selfie camera. It has a peak brightness of 500nits. Special feature of the smartphone includes face unlock function, side mounted fingerprint sensor and dynamic notch feature, known as the Magic Ring.

The phone sports a dual rear camera setup with a 13-megapixel main sensor and an AI lens, along with an 8-megapixel front-facing camera with an f/2.0 aperture.

It is powered by a 5,000mAh battery with 10W charging, USB Type C support and AI face unlock.