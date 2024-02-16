Infinix Hot 40i India launch: Infinix launched a new budget smartphone in India today. The phone dubbed as the Infinix Hot 40i is a part of the company’s Hot series devices, which also includes the Infinix Hot 11, the Infinix Hot 11S and the Infinix Hot 10 to name a few. One of the key features of this phone is its front-facing camera. The Infinix Hot 40i comes with a 32MP selfie camera, which makes it a good choice for selfie lovers.

Before this phone goes on sale in India, take a look at its top features and specifications.

Infinix Hot 40i India price and availability

The Infinix Hot 40i smartphone comes in a single variant that is priced at Rs 8,999. It will be available for purchase in four colour variants — Palm Blue, Starfall Green, Horizon Gold, and Starlit Black — starting February 21, 2024, via Flipkart and other retailers.

Infinix Hot 40i top features and specifications

Coming to specifications and features, the Infinix Hot 40i features a premium Skyfall Design that has been crafted with PMMA material. It comes with a 6.6-inch HD+ with a screen refresh rate of 90Hz and a resolution of 1480 x 720 pixels. It comes with a chrome side frame, a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and water and dust resistant IP53 rating.

The Infinix Hot 40i is powered by the UniSOC T606 system-on-chip that is coupled with 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage space. This storage space can be expanded further using a microSD card of up to 2TB storage. Additionally, the phone offers 8GB of RAM and 8GB of virtual RAM.

The Infinix Hot 40 is backed by a 5000 mAh battery with support for an 18W Type-C Fast Charge with Power Marathon capability and reverse charging feature. It rins Android 13-based XOS 13, which the company says has been optimised to deliver better performance and a seamless user experience.

Coming to the camera, the Infinix Hot 40i features a 50MP dual AI camera at the back with Quad LED Ring Flash and over 12 camera modes, including Ultra HD camera mode and Super Night mode. On the front, the phone has a 32MP crystal clear selfie camera with flash.