Infinix GT 10 Pro is tipped to launch with a Dinmensity chipset and 108MP cameras. It will boot on stock Android-like user interface.

There were a few reports that stated Infinix will launch a new smartphone series dubbed Infinix GT. The series was said to comprise powerful phones aimed at gamers. A few days back, we saw a leak revealing the possible design of a GT series phone called Infinix GT 10 Pro. Now, the smartphone has been showcased in all its glory by GSMArena.

Infinix GT 10 Pro design and specifications

The design of the Infinix GT 10 Pro is said to be inspired by the Nothing Phone. The smartphone will have heavy graphics on the back that add to its looks. It will feature a triple camera system on the back placed on a slightly elevated camera island.

Similar to the Nothing Phone, the Infinix GT 10 Pro is said to have a semi-transparent design. The specs sheet of the phone will be such that it is meant to attract gamers. The device is said to be powered by a Dimensity chipset.

A leak in the past revealed that the phone might be powered by a Dimensity 8050 chipset. This is a mid-range SoC equivalent to some Snapdragon 7 series chipsets. As of now, the Tecno Camon 20 Pro 5G has this SoC.

Interestingly, the Camon 20 Pro 5G has a similar design as the GT 10 Pro, based on the images shared by the publication. This was somewhat expected as both come under the Transsion brand.

But is worth noting that Infinix will optimize games like PUBG, Fire Fire, and others on the GT 10 Pro to offer an edge to gamers. The device will boot on Android 13 OS out of the box with XOS 13 on top. However, the UI is said to be close to stock Android. Also, it is said to get 1 major Android update and 2 years of security updates.

Apart from this, the device is anticipated to come with a 108MP triple camera system. The main sensor might be able to shoot 4k videos. It will have a ring LED light next to the camera to brighten the shots at night time. Expect several camera effects including Sky Shop, which is standard for Infinix phones.

Previously, the smartphone was rumored to come with a large punch-hole display having an FHD+ resolution. It may be an LCD or AMOLED panel with up to 120Hz refresh rate. The 5G phone may pack a 5,000mAh battery and have some sort of fast charging support.