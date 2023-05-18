HTC launches U23 series as it emerges from the dead

HTC isn’t exactly known for its Android smartphones. Over the years, the company has kept the brand name alive by launching budget smartphones that few know about. But now, the company has introduced a new smartphone that aims to create a buzz in the cut-throat Android smartphone market by tapping into one of the buzzing trends of the tech world, that is, the metaverse. Also Read - Oppo F23 5G launched with 67W SUPERVOOC charging 64MP rear camera: Check price, specs, offers

HTC today launched the HTC U23 series smartphones, which includes the HTC U23 and the HTC U23 smartphones. These smartphones are powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 processor and a 6MP rear camera. More importantly, these smartphones will give users access to Viverse — a space where users can connect to mixed reality and ultimately the metaverse via the Viverse mobile app. Also Read - HTC may finally launch a phone with a decent hardware

Unlike other smartphones that support messages in text, video and voice formats, HTC’s newly launched smartphones enable users to share mixed reality voice and text messages. It also comes with a feature that enables users to turn themselves into holograms to surf the virtual world. Additionally, this smartphone connects with HTC Vive headset giving users another way to connect with the virtual world. Also Read - How to find your phone number on an Android smartphone: Here is a step-by-step guide

That said, these smartphones have been launched in Taiwan and there is no way to know if the HTC U23 series smartphones will arrive in India or not.

HTC U23, HTC U23 Pro price and availability

The HTC U23 comes in a single storage variant with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage space. It will be available in Aqua Blue and Roland Violet colour variants.

The HTC U23 Pro, on the other hand, will be available in Coffee Black and Muxer White colour variants and two storage variants. While the 8GB + 256GB is priced at TWD 16,990 (Rs 45,500 approximately), the 12GB + 256GB variant is priced at TWD 17,990 (Rs 48,200 approximately).

HTC U23 specifications

The HTC U23 comes with a 6.7-inch FHD OLED display with a 120Hz screen refresh rate and Gorilla Glass Victus protection and IP67 waterproof and dustproof coating. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 processor that is coupled with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage space.

Coming to the camera, the HTC U23 comes with a 64MP primary camera with support for Pro Mode, Night Mode, Instant Portrait Mode, an 8MP ultra-wide camera, and a 2MP depth sensor. On the front, the phone has a 32MP selfie camera. It comes with a 4,600mAh battery with support for 30W fast charging, 15W wireless charging, reverse charging.

HTC U23 Pro specifications

The HTC U23 Pro, on the other hand, comes with a 6.7-inch FHD OLED display with a screen refresh rate if 120Hz. It is also powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 processor that is coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and 256B of storage space.

On the camera front, it has a 108MP + 8MP + 5MP rear camera setup and a 32MP front-facing camera. It comes with a 4,600mAh battery with support for 30W fast charging, 15W wireless charging, reverse charging.