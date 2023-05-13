While HTC isn’t quite famous in the mobile space right now, it’s still selling phones once in a while. Ever since its revival, the company has been selling budget phones. But that might change soon as HTC has confirmed the release date of its upcoming smartphone and it may be a mid-ranger. Also Read - HTC Wildfire E2 Play debuts quietly with a Unisoc T606 chipset

HTC U23 Pro could launch next week

HTC has announced that it’s launching a phone on May 18. While the promotional poster doesn’t clarify the phone’s name, the brand is expected to bring the HTC U23 Pro.

Now, for starters, the U23 Pro was in leaks for a while. It appeared on a few certifications and its supposed design was also revealed. And by the looks of it, the upcoming smartphone appears to be a mid-range handset. An HTC device that may finally offer decent hardware.

The HTC U23 Pro’s leaks have revealed that the device may come with a 120Hz display. It’s expected to be an AMOLED panel and it may as well have some sort of protection.

As per Geekbench, the device will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 chipset, which is similar to the Snapdragon 778G+ chipset. Although it’s old, we have seen the chip perform better in day-to-day talks.

That said, expect the Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 inside the U23 Pro to be a bit more efficient since it’s fairly new. The phone will also have 12GB of RAM and is expected to come with 256GB of base storage.

Moving to the cameras, rumors have it that HTC may employ a quad-camera unit on the U23 Pro. The primary lens will be a 108MP sensor that may have OIS support. It will be assisted by a wide-angle lens, a depth, and a macro lens.

The smartphone may pack a 4,500mAh cell with support for wired and wireless charging. It is expected to boot on Android 13 OS out of the box.