comscore
    News

    HTC may finally launch a phone with a decent hardware

    Mobiles

    The HTC U23 Pro will support the Viverse Platform and come with mid-range specifications.

    Highlights

    • HTC is launching a new phone next week.
    • HTC U23 Pro will likely be a mid-range phone with Viverse support.
    • HTC U23 Pro will be powered by a mid-range chipset.
    HTC U23 Pro

    While HTC isn’t quite famous in the mobile space right now, it’s still selling phones once in a while. Ever since its revival, the company has been selling budget phones. But that might change soon as HTC has confirmed the release date of its upcoming smartphone and it may be a mid-ranger. Also Read - HTC Wildfire E2 Play debuts quietly with a Unisoc T606 chipset

    HTC U23 Pro could launch next week

    HTC has announced that it’s launching a phone on May 18. While the promotional poster doesn’t clarify the phone’s name, the brand is expected to bring the HTC U23 Pro.

    Now, for starters, the U23 Pro was in leaks for a while. It appeared on a few certifications and its supposed design was also revealed. And by the looks of it, the upcoming smartphone appears to be a mid-range handset. An HTC device that may finally offer decent hardware.

    The HTC U23 Pro’s leaks have revealed that the device may come with a 120Hz display. It’s expected to be an AMOLED panel and it may as well have some sort of protection.

    As per Geekbench, the device will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 chipset, which is similar to the Snapdragon 778G+ chipset. Although it’s old, we have seen the chip perform better in day-to-day talks.

    That said, expect the Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 inside the U23 Pro to be a bit more efficient since it’s fairly new. The phone will also have 12GB of RAM and is expected to come with 256GB of base storage.

    Moving to the cameras, rumors have it that HTC may employ a quad-camera unit on the U23 Pro. The primary lens will be a 108MP sensor that may have OIS support. It will be assisted by a wide-angle lens, a depth, and a macro lens.

    The smartphone may pack a 4,500mAh cell with support for wired and wireless charging. It is expected to boot on Android 13 OS out of the box.

    • Published Date: May 13, 2023 9:06 PM IST
    For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow Techlusive India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

    Most Popular

    JioCinema Premium costs Rs 999: Here's what you get

    Google Workspace Labs is rolling out the "Help me write" feature in Gmail and Docs

    Google being probed over in-app payments breach in India

    Elon Musk offloads Twitter to new CEO. Will it help Tesla?

    Oppo shuts down MariSilicon custom chip unit. Will it force others too?

    WhatsApp scams, upcoming phones, what is a laptop: Tech news roundup

    Google Pixel 7a vs Google Pixel 7: What's different?

    Google Pixel Fold vs Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4: Which one is the best?

    Fitbit smartwatches now help you manage stress better: Here's how

    Everything about Realme GT Neo 3T deal during Flipkart sale

    Related Topics

    Latest Videos

    In conversation with Avneet Singh Marwah, CEO SPPL

    Features

    In conversation with Avneet Singh Marwah, CEO SPPL
    WhatsApp Working On New Feature 'Channels' For Broadcasting Information - Watch Video

    Tech Updates/ launch

    WhatsApp Working On New Feature 'Channels' For Broadcasting Information - Watch Video
    Twitter’s legacy check mark removal hits legacy accounts, celebrities and even the pope - Watch Video

    Tech Updates/ launch

    Twitter’s legacy check mark removal hits legacy accounts, celebrities and even the pope - Watch Video
    AI's Newborn Auto-GPT: The Cutting-Edge AI Tool that Provides a Glimpse into the Future - Watch Video

    Tech Updates/ launch

    AI's Newborn Auto-GPT: The Cutting-Edge AI Tool that Provides a Glimpse into the Future - Watch Video