Honor via Flipkart is launching a tablet in the Indian market dubbed Honor Pad 8. Honor Pad 8 isn’t actually a new tablet, it was launched earlier last year in the country with a 2K display. However, for some odd reason, Flipkart has scheduled the launch of the phone for next week.

The seemingly new Honor Pad 8 appears to have a 2K display, a thin & light design, and a large battery.

Honor Pad 8 India launch date

Honor Pad 8 will launch on March 7 in India. The device will be available exclusively on Flipkart starting at an introductory price of Rs 17,999. The tablet will be available in two variants – 4GB + 128GB and 6GB + 128GB.

The tablet will come in a single Blue color option.

Honor Pad 8 specifications and features

Flipkart has revealed some key specs of the tablet. The Honor Pad 8 will feature a large unibody design. It will come with a 12-inch display with a 2K resolution. The screen will have TUV’s Rheinland Blue light and Flicker-free certification. It is said to be a thin and light device with a thickness of 6.9mm and a weight of 520 grams.

Honor Pad 8 will boast a total of 8 speakers with DTS: X Ultra and Histen Audio support. It will come with a large 7,250m Ah battery that is claimed to offer up to 14 hours of listening and viewing experience.

It will be powered by a 6nm Qualcomm octa-core chipset paired with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The chipset will likely be a Snapdragon 680 SoC.

The currently available Pad 8 boots on Android 12 OS out of the box with Magic UI 6.1. As for the cameras, the device will feature a single camera on the front as well as on the back.

There will be a 5MP lens on the rear with 1080p video recording support. On the front as well, it will have a 5MP lens for selfies.

Since the launch is next week, we won’t have to wait for too long to know about the product.