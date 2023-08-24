Honor is all set to enter the Indian market under the brand HonorTech. Realme’s former India CEO, who has joined HonorTech, has now revealed the design of its upcoming smartphone. As expected, the company is gearing up for the release of the Honor 90, and a new teaser shared by Sheth, reveals the durability of the smartphone.

Sheth on X (formerly Twitter) posted a video with the hashtag ‘UnleashTheDurability’ hinting at Honor 90’s solid build. The video showcases the phone cracking walnuts with its glass. This confirms that the phone has a durable design and some sort of protection on the glass. We also get to see the back of the phone with its round camera modules.

Unfortunately, the launch date of the phone is yet to be revealed. But we at least got the much-needed official teaser of the phone. We expect Sheth to share more promotional videos in the coming days followed by a launch in September.

The smartphone is rumored to come at a price tag of under Rs 45,000. However, it is expected to arrive at around Rs 35,000 given the market competition.

Other than this, the specs of the phone are known since it’s already available in the global market.

Honor 90 specifications

The Honor 90 features an attractive back design with a slim bezel front panel. It sports a 6.7-inch punch-hole AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and FHD+ resolution. The screen has HDR10+ certification and 1600 nits of peak brightness. There’s a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for protection.

One of the major prowesses of the smartphone is its cameras. The device boasts a triple camera system on the back with a 200MP main lens, a 12MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP depth sensor. Upfront, it has a 50MP camera for selfies. It is an ultra-wide lens of 100 degrees that supports HDR and 4K video recording.

The smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 chipset paired with up to 16GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage. However, in India, we expect it to come with a base 8GB/128GB variant or 12GB/256GB variant. The Chinese version packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for 66W wired fast charging. It also has 5W reverse wireless charging support.

Honor 90’s India launch is almost confirmed, but it’s unclear whether the company will also launch the Honor 90 Pro in the country. The Pro model has a telephoto lens, a flagship-grape chipset, and faster 90W charging support.