    HMD's new Nokia C12 Pro brings more RAM than C12 on a budget

    Mobiles

    nokiac12pro

    The Nokia C12 Pro comes with a HD+ display.

    HMD Global has announced the launch of a new phone in India. It is called the Nokia C12 Pro, and as the name suggests, it is the Pro version of the Nokia C12 that was launched a few days back. However, if you take a closer look, the Nokia C12 Pro seems like the Nokia C12 with a higher RAM option, better battery capacity, and wider availability.

    According to HMD Global, the Nokia C12 Pro will be available across retail stores, e-commerce portals, and Nokia’s online store “for better availability for our customers.” The Nokia C12, on the other hand, is available only on Amazon India’s website.

    The Nokia C12 Pro also comes with a 3GB RAM version, giving you better performance than the Nokia C12, whose RAM capacity is capped at 2GB. And the third difference is the larger battery on the C12 Pro. The Nokia C12 Pro comes with a 4000mAh battery, as opposed to a 3000mAh battery on the Nokia C12.

    Nokia C12 Pro price in India

    The Nokia C12 costs Rs 6,999 for the variant with 2GB of RAM and 64GB of RAM, while its variant with 3GB of RAM costs Rs 7,499. The phone comes in Light Mint, Charcoal, and Dark Cyan colours.

    Nokia C12 Pro specifications

    Other than the RAM and the battery, the specifications of the Nokia C12 are the same as those of the Nokia C12 Pro. The smartphone is powered by the same octa-core Unisoc 9863A1 processor. If you want to expand the storage on the phone, you can use a microSD card. The phone runs Android 12 (Go edition). The Nokia C12 Pro supports the ability to extend the RAM by 2GB. On the back of the Nokia C12 Pro, there is an 8-megapixel camera, while on the front, you will find a 5-megapixel camera inside a waterdrop-style notch. The Nokia C12 Pro features a 6.3-inch HD+ display, but you get the conventional 60Hz refresh rate.

    • Published Date: March 21, 2023 5:14 PM IST
