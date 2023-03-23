comscore Nokia C12 Pro Launched In India With Price Starting At Rs 6999 - Watch Video
News

Nokia C12 Pro Launched In India With Price Starting At Rs 6999 - Watch Video

Features

The C12 Pro comes with features such as an octa-core processor, 2GB of virtual RAM, a streamlined OS, night and portrait modes and much more.

nokia

After announcing the Nokia C12 entry-level smartphone, HMD Global has unveiled a new budget phone dubbed – the Nokia C12 Pro. The Nokia C12 Pro comes packed with an octa-core processor, 2GB virtual RAM support, a clean operating system, night and portrait camera modes for both front and back, and much more. Offering so many useful features at such an affordable price point is commendable. Also Read - HMD's new Nokia C12 Pro brings more RAM than C12 on a budget

  • Published Date: March 23, 2023 2:46 PM IST
