06 Sep, 2023 | Wednesday

Google reveals new 3D logo for Android: Here are the details

Google after almost five years is giving a new look to the Android logo.

Edited By: Pranav Sawant

Published: Sep 06, 2023, 11:02 AM IST

New Android logo

Story Highlights

  • Google has revealed the new logo design for Android.
  • The new 3D Android logo replaces the 2D logo from 2019.
  • Google plans to launch Android 14 next month.

Google has officially revealed its new Android logo. The new Android logo is a 3D retouch to the existing one and reflects Android’s core ethos of being open, iterative, and inclusive, as per Google. The new branding comes a month before the public release of the Android 14.

“We believe our brand system and how we show up visually to the world as Android should reflect Android’s core ethos of being open, iterative and inclusive. That’s why we’re sharing an update to our visual identity that better represents our Android community — and it’s also a lot of fun, too,” noted Google in its blog post.

Google overhauls its Android branding

Google in its blog post has announced the redesign of the Android branding. The new bugdroid, the face of Android, now has more character thanks to the 3D look. This 3D branding replaces the existing 2D branding, which was launched in 2019.

Google has confirmed that the new Android logo has been inspired by Material Design to complement Google’s brand palette.

“As a visual signifier of our brand, we wanted the bugdroid to appear as dynamic as Android itself. We’ve also updated the robot’s full-body appearance to ensure it can easily transition between digital and real-life environments, making it a versatile and reliable companion across channels, platforms and contexts.”

The design channel will appear on Android devices and in other places across Google platforms starting this year.

Author Name | Pranav Sawant

