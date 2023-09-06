Google has officially revealed its new Android logo. The new Android logo is a 3D retouch to the existing one and reflects Android’s core ethos of being open, iterative, and inclusive, as per Google. The new branding comes a month before the public release of the Android 14.

“We believe our brand system and how we show up visually to the world as Android should reflect Android’s core ethos of being open, iterative and inclusive. That’s why we’re sharing an update to our visual identity that better represents our Android community — and it’s also a lot of fun, too,” noted Google in its blog post.

Google overhauls its Android branding

Google in its blog post has announced the redesign of the Android branding. The new bugdroid, the face of Android, now has more character thanks to the 3D look. This 3D branding replaces the existing 2D branding, which was launched in 2019.

Exciting things are on the horizon for Android… including a fresh new look! 👀 💚 pic.twitter.com/OXh4Riu150 — Android Developers (@AndroidDev) September 5, 2023

Google has confirmed that the new Android logo has been inspired by Material Design to complement Google’s brand palette.

“As a visual signifier of our brand, we wanted the bugdroid to appear as dynamic as Android itself. We’ve also updated the robot’s full-body appearance to ensure it can easily transition between digital and real-life environments, making it a versatile and reliable companion across channels, platforms and contexts.”

The design channel will appear on Android devices and in other places across Google platforms starting this year.