    Google rolls out optimised Google Drive for foldable smartphones: Here's how it will impact users

    • Published: June 12, 2023 7:30 PM IST

    • Google announced its foldable Pixel Fold during the Google I/O this year.
    • Google Drive app will adjust the control buttons in the preview viewer.
    • Google has also released a minor update to the Google Docs.
    Optimizing the Google Drive Android app for foldable devices-updated

    Source: Google

    Foldable smartphones are no longer a concept and various smartphone makers such as Samsung, Tecno and Motorola have launched their foldable smartphones with various screen configurations and sizes.  Also Read - How to search with an image on Google: A step-by-step guide

    All these smartphones need apps optimised for large-screen devices. Considering their popularity, Google has optimised all its apps for large-screen devices over the past few years.  Also Read - Google rolls out five new features for its Password Manager on Chrome: Here's what new

    The company enhanced its Workspace apps with drag-and-drop functionality in November 2022, improving multitasking significantly. Google has also encouraged other app makers to adapt their apps for these kinds of devices. Also Read - Google adds two new speaking styles to Google Assistant: Here's how to use them

    Google announced its Pixel Fold during the Google I/O this year and the smartphone will hit the market in the next few days. Before this, Google is also optimising its Drive app for foldable smartphones. 

    The Google Drive app will adjust the control buttons in the preview viewer to a better position based on how you fold your phone — open, shut, or half-open.

    “When using the Drive app on a foldable device, you’ll notice that controls within the item preview viewer will intelligently respond to what position the foldable device is in (opened, closed, or only partially opened) and adjust accordingly,” Google said in a blog post

    What else? 

    Google has also released a minor update to Google Docs, which will now show documents with pages and page breaks by default when you open them. This makes them look more like printed documents. The only time this does not happen is when you choose the pageless mode for your document, which lets you scroll through it without any breaks.

    “Documents will now be in paginated mode upon first opening unless the document is set to pageless. This will set up your Google Doc with pages and page breaks in the app, enabling a more cohesive visual design between web and mobile,” Google said. 

    Google states that both these updates have started to reach all Workspace users since last week and will be done within 15 days at most.

    Meanwhile, Google is said to be developing a new ‘On-the-Go’ mode for the video chat service ‘Meet’, which will help users to remain in a video call safely and easily when they are walking. This will be a useful feature for Google Meet users who often need to be on a video call while they are moving around, or just exercising.

    As spotted in the latest APK file of Google Meet, the ‘On-the-Go’ mode will change the current interface of the app.

