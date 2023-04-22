comscore
    Google Pixel Fold may have leaked in real-life footage for first time

    Real-life footage of what looks like the upcoming Google Pixel Fold has surfaced online ahead of its rumoured launch at the Google I/O 2023.

    Screenshot from the real-life footage of Google Pixel Fold (Source: Kuba Wojciechowski)

    Google’s long-rumoured foldable phone has been a hot topic for months, and a deluge of renders and mockups has given us a rough idea of what that device would look like. Even though we still have no confirmation on its launch, the Google Pixel Fold has, for the first time, leaked in a real-life video. Unless we are being told otherwise, someone has shared a hands-on video of what they say is Google’s first foldable phone. Also Read - Google to launch Pixel 7a, Pixel Fold at Google I/O 2023: Here’s what we know so far

    A quick peek at the video would make you realise that this is an unannounced foldable phone. But there is also no way to tell if it is the actual Google Pixel Fold. The device in the video folds in the middle, just like Samsung Galaxy Z Fold. Several rumours have said the folding mechanism of Google’s foldable phone would be akin to Samsung’s, but that is the only correlation between those rumours and what we can see in the video. Also Read - Google Pixel Fold and Pixel 7a to launch in June this year

    (Source: Kuba Wojciechowski)

    There is no logo on the phone, no element in the design that resembles that of Pixel phones in general, and even the signature camera visor that is instantly identifiable. It is just a foldable phone with not-too-thick but asymmetrical bezels around the inner display and a camera on the outer display’s punch-hole. The phone’s edges are round, but that is as good a sign of it being a Google phone as a design element of a Samsung phone. The only — and probably the smallest — hint is the time stamp’s font. It is the Google Product Sans font that we see in the Pixel UI.

    (Source: Kuba Wojciechowski)

    But we are reporting about the video and believe that it could actually be Google’s foldable phone because it comes from reliable tipster and developer Kuba Wojciechowski. With a good track record of sharing Google-related news, Wojciechowski told The Verge that the phone in the video is indeed the Pixel Fold and that the video is over a month old. So maybe this is an unfinished product and by the time it launches, Google prepares it for the market.

    Tipster Jon Prosser said the Google Pixel Fold will arrive at the upcoming Google I/O that starts May 10 but its sale will begin in June. He also said the Pixel Fold may cost $1,700 and come with a 7.6-inch inner display, Google Tensor G2 chipset, and a battery that could last 24 hours on a single charge.

    • Published Date: April 22, 2023 5:57 PM IST
    • Updated Date: April 22, 2023 5:58 PM IST
    Google Pixel Fold may have leaked in real-life footage for first time

    Twitter’s legacy check mark removal hits legacy accounts, celebrities and even the pope - Watch Video

    AI's Newborn Auto-GPT: The Cutting-Edge AI Tool that Provides a Glimpse into the Future - Watch Video

    Watch Video: Apple Saket, Second Official Store in India

    Apple CEO Tim Cook Inaugurates India's Second Apple Store In Delhi - Watch Video

