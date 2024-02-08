Google Pixel Fold 2 update: Google created an uproar in the smartphone market when it launched its first foldable phone, that is, the Google Pixel Fold last year. The move indicated that the company is serious about foldable phones. In line with the trend in the smartphone market and Google’s own ambitions, the company is expected to launch the second-generation foldable phone being dubbed as the Google Pixel Fold 2 sometime this year. Ahead of the launch, leaked images of the upcoming phone have started doing rounds on the internet.

A report by Android Authority has given us what could very well be the first look of the Google Pixel Fold 2. This image shows that Pixel Fold 2 will bring major design upgrades over last year’s Google Pixel Fold. One of the major updates that the Pixel Fold 2 will bring over the Pixel Fold is that in terms of the camera design. Pixel Fold’s camera design followed the same design language as that of the Pixel 7 series. Google replicated the same rear camera design in its Pixel 8 series smartphones that were launched later in the year. However, the Pixel Fold 2 is expected to ditch the visor-like camera bar and opt for a squarish camera module with two pill-shaped sub-modules for the four lenses. The phone, as per the report is likely to come with a wide-angle lens, an ultra-wide-angle lens, a periscopic telephoto lens, and fourth lens that could either be a far infrared (FIR) sensor or a ToF sensor. The rear camera module also includes an LED flash and microphone.

However, camera module is not the only change that the Pixel Fold 2 is expected to bring to the table. The phone is expected to come with a slimmer aspect ratio that will make it easier for apps to load in portrait mode. The Pixel Fold uses a special version of Android 14 OS, QPR1, to force apps to open in portrait mode. Additionally, the Pixel Fold 2 will come with more squared edges compared to the Pixel Fold. The report also says that the Pixel Fold 2 will come with a punch-hole camera on the inside as against bezels in the Pixel Fold.

Google Pixel Fold 2 expected features

As far as the features are concerned, reports have detailed what we can expect from the upcoming Pixel Fold 2 when it launches later this year. The Google Pixel Fold 2 is expected to come with 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB of UFS 4.0 storage as against the 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage space of last year’s Pixel Fold. This additional RAM is expected to help in AI-based features that the phone is likely to come with.

Apart from this, the Pixel Fold 2 is expected to be powered by Google‘s yet to be announced Tensor G4 chipset. This is the same chip that will be powered the company’s Pixel 9 series smartphones that will be launching in the fall this year.

Google Pixel Fold 2 expected launch date

Google launched the Pixel Fold at its annual developers’ conference, that is, I/O 2023. So, it would be natural for the company to launch the Pixel Fold 2 around the same time this year. However, some reports indicate that the Pixel Fold 2 could launch alongside the Pixel 9 series owing to the fact that fall is usually the time when Google launches its next-gen chipset. That said, the Pixel Fold 2 is still in the developmental stage and it is possible that a lot of these details change before the final launch.