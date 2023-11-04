Google unveiled the Pixel 8 Pro last month globally. At the time of launch, the smartphone was announced only in a 12GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. Google kept its price at Rs 1,06,999, which made it the most expensive Pixel phone. Now, after a month, the company has quietly released a 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant of the phone. As you’d expect, the phone costs more, but it’s still not in line with the iPhone 15 Pro. The device is still cheaper than Apple’s Pro iPhone and is being sold on Flipkart.

Google Pixel 8 Pro 256GB variant price and offers

The Google Pixel 8 Pro in 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant is priced at Rs 1,13,999 on Flipkart. Additionally, there’s a Rs 9,000 discount on SBI Bank Credit Card. On top of that, those who have a device for exchange can avail Rs 4,000 exchange bonus.

Interestingly, this higher configuration of the phone is only available in Obsidian color. We aren’t sure if the phone will be listed in Bay color or not. The base variant, though, can be purchased in both colors.

Google Pixel 8 Pro specifications

The Pixel 8 Pro is the flagship smartphone of Google. The device brings slight design change over its predecessor Pixel 7 Pro. It has curved corners and a flat-screen. It sports a 6.7-inch LTPO OLED display with a 1344 x 2992 pixels resolution. The screen has a 1 to 120Hz refresh rate and a Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection.

One of the major highlights of the device is its camera. It sports a triple-rear camera system with a 50MP main lens, a 48MP telephoto lens, and a 48MP ultra-wide sensor. The main and the telephoto lens gets OIS support. The latter can do 5x optical zoom.

The Pixel 8 Pro has some unique software features for the camera. Some features like the Video Boost are due for launch in December this year. Upfront, there’s a 10.5MP ultra-wide lens for selfies.

Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by the 4nm-based Google Tensor G3 chipset. It is paired with 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage. It packs a 5,050mAh battery with 30W wired fast charging support. It also has wireless charging support of 23W.

As for security, it has an under-display fingerprint scanner and facial unlock support. Google has also added Ultra Wideband for accurate ranging. There’s also a thermometer sensor, which can identify the skin temperature and temperature of your coffee, among other things. The device boots on Android 14 OS and will get 7 years of software support from Google. This means the device will be up and running till 2030.