    Google Pixel 7a official-looking renders surface ahead of rumored launch next month

    The Pixel 7a is rumored to come with a 6.1-inch display featuring an FHD+ resolution and 90Hz refresh rate.

    Highlights

    • Google is rumored to launch the Pixel 7a on May 10 at Google I/O.
    • Google Pixel 7a is expected to come with a 90Hz display.
    • Google Pixel 7a will be powered by a Tensor G2 chipset.
    Google Pixel 7a

    Just after the news broke out about Google launching its Pixel 7a early next month, we now have official-looking renders of the device. The renders have emerged in all expected colorways alongside its cases. Also Read - Android users may soon see a made-in-India alternative to Google Play Store

    Google Pixel 7a renders, expected specifications

    The Google Pixel 7a renders were shared by Roland Quandt, courtesy of Winfuture. The renders give us a closer look at the device, once again. Also Read - How to hide your personal photos on Android: A step-by-step guide

    The device appears to borrow the rear design from the Pixel 7. It has a dual camera system on the back placed on the protruded camera island. There’s the Google branding in the center. Also Read - Google Authenticator gets Google Account support: What that means for you

    It sports a punch-hole panel on the front with non-symmetrical bezels. It has a square footprint that you may or may not adore. But not many phones launching this year are going to bring a squarish design like this.

    There’s a power button and a volume rocker on the right spine. It has a USB Type-C port, a speaker grille, and a microphone at the bottom.

    We get to see the White, Grey, and Blue colorways. Even the cases have the same colors.

    Apart from this, some of the specifications of the phone were leaked previously.

    The Pixel 7a is rumored to come with a 6.1-inch display with an FHD+ resolution. It is anticipated to have a 90Hz refresh rate, an improvement over the 60Hz refresh rate screen of its predecessor.

    The device may feature a dual camera system on the back. Upfront, it may have a 10.8MP lens for clicking selfies. It is expected to come powered by a Tensor G2 chipset paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage.

    It will run on Android 13 OS and is expected to get long software support. The device may arrive at a price tag of $499 in the global market (that’s roughly Rs 40,900).

    • Published Date: April 25, 2023 11:57 PM IST
