Google Pixel 10a specifications fully leaked ahead of launch: All details

Google’s next mid-range phone, the Pixel 10a, appears to have leaked in full ahead of its launch this month. Reports from WinFuture and tipster Roland Quandt suggest that the upcoming device will bring a few upgrades, while keeping much of the core hardware similar to its predecessor. Also Read: Pixel 9a gets Rs 10,000 price cut just before Pixel 10a launch: How to grab the deal

Here’s a look at what the leaks say. Also Read: Google Meet makes presentations easier with new feature

Pixel 10a design and display

According to WinFuture, the Pixel 10a will feature a 6.3-inch OLED display with a resolution of 1,080 x 2,424 pixels and a 120Hz refresh rate. The panel is said to be protected by Gorilla Glass 7i, replacing the older Gorilla Glass 3 used on the previous model. Also Read: Found your personal info on Google? New tool helps you remove deepfakes faster

The design is expected to remain largely unchanged. The phone reportedly measures 153.9 x 73 x 9mm and weighs 183 grams. That makes it slightly thicker but a bit lighter compared to the Pixel 9a.

Colour options tipped for launch include Obsidian, Fog, Lavender, and Berry.

Pixel 10a specifications, features

The Pixel 10a is said to be powered by Google’s Tensor G4 processor, paired with the Titan M2 security chip. This is the same chipset used in the Pixel 9a, so there may not be a performance jump this year.

The device is expected to come with 8GB RAM and storage options of 128GB and 256GB. There is no mention of microSD support.

On the software side, the phone will reportedly ship with Android 16 and receive up to seven years of OS and security updates.

Leaks suggest that Google will keep the same camera setup. The Pixel 10a is tipped to feature a 48MP main camera with optical image stabilisation and a 13MP ultra-wide lens. A 13MP front camera is also expected.

The battery is said to be 5,100mAh. One notable change is charging speed. The Pixel 10a could support up to 45W wired charging, a jump from the 23W support on the Pixel 9a. However, WinFuture’s report does not clearly confirm wireless charging support.

The phone is expected to include Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 6, NFC, USB Type-C, and IP68 dust and water resistance. Satellite emergency calling is also mentioned in the report.

Add Techlusive as a Preferred Source

Pixel 10a price, availability (expected)

As per WinFuture, the Pixel 10a could start at €499 in Europe. The 256GB variant may initially be offered at the same price during launch promotions. In India, it could be priced at Rs 49,999. Availability is tipped for mid-February. Google has not confirmed any of these details yet.