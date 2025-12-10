Google Pixel 10a Moves Closer To Launch As Verizon Listing Reveals Specs

Google’s next mid-range smartphone, the Pixel 10a, seems to be moving closer to launch. The phone has reportedly cleared Verizon’s network certification in the US, which usually happens shortly before a device is ready to hit the market. The certification also gives an early idea of what to expect in terms of hardware for the successor to the Pixel 9a. Also Read: Google Launches Pixel Upgrade Program In India, Upgrade Every Year From Rs 3,333: How It Works

Pixel 10a Specifications, Features (Expected)

Tipster Evan Blass shared a screenshot of the Verizon certification on X, showing that the Pixel 10a has passed the carrier’s testing process. While Verizon hasn’t confirmed any dates, these certifications generally appear a few months before the official announcement. Also Read: ChatGPT Images Vs Gemini Nano Banana Pro: We Put It To Test And The Results Are Surprising

As per the leaked details, the Pixel 10a is expected to feature a 6.3-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with support for a 60Hz to 120Hz refresh rate. This is in line with the display specs of the Pixel 9a, suggesting Google may not make major changes on the screen side, aside from expected brightness improvements. Also Read: Gemini 3 Flash Is Here: Google’s Fastest AI Model Yet?

The phone is tipped to include a dual rear camera setup once again. The leaked specs point to a 48MP main camera with f/1.7 aperture and a 13MP ultrawide camera with a 119.7-degree field of view. For selfies and video calls, the Pixel 10a is expected to feature a 13MP front-facing camera.

The device is also tipped to come with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. According to the listing, Google may equip the phone with a 5,100mAh battery, which is slightly larger than the one on the Pixel 9a and could help improve battery life in daily use. Connectivity options reportedly include 5G and LTE Cat 19 support.

Recent renders of the Pixel 10a point to a design similar to the Pixel 9a, with Google’s familiar camera bar on the back. The device is also rumoured to run on Google’s in-house Tensor G4 chipset, continuing the company’s move toward uniform silicon across its lineup. The display may also support up to 2,000 nits peak brightness.

Pixel 10a Price (Expected)

The Pixel 10a is expected to start at around $499 (roughly Rs 45,000) for the base 128GB variant, keeping it in line with Google’s mid-range pricing strategy.