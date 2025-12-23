Galaxy S26 Plus Leak Suggests 6.9-Inch Screen, MagSafe Support, and 12MP Telephoto Camera Upgrade

Samsung is stirring excitement ahead of the Galaxy S26 launch. With every new leak and rumor coming to the forefront, we have several updates regarding the lineup. However, this time it’s the Plus model that has become the center of attraction, making it a stronger contender for users looking for premium device without buying the Ultra model.

The new leaks hint toward new enhanced hardware, faster charging, and camera improvements.

Galaxy S26 Plus Display

To recall, earlier leaks hinted that Galaxy S26 Plus could have a 6.7-inch screen like its predecessor, nevertheless, new reports indicate that the Plus model could jump to 6.9-inch display. This is the same size that Ultra model will have. This is one of the striking changes in Plus model, allowing users to have more immersive experience.

Additionally, a bigger display will also improve the multimedia consumption, gaming productivity, and everyday usage.

Battery and MagSafe or Qi2 Support

Other than screen size, the other leak hints at a major shift in wireless charging and accessory support. Reportedly, the tech giant could introduce a built-in magnetic arrays called as Qi2. This is aid to enable better alignment in terms of wireless charging and magnetic accessories.

In addition, it will also streamline the usage of cases and other magnetic peripherals.

Camera

For photography lovers there’s more to the discussion. Interestingly, earlier leaks reported the phone to have a 10MP 3x telephoto lens. However, the new leaks point toward to a 12MP 3x telephoto sensor. This will improve the zoom quality on non-Ultra models.

Battery Improvements and Processor

Samsung seems to be improving the battery performance in its upcoming Galaxy S26 lineup. The S26 is said to retain the 25W wired charging and the Ultra is expected to jump to 60W, which is again up from last year’s 45W. The charging capacity will be paired with the 5000mAh battery. Under the hood, the smartphone is expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 (or Exynos 2600).