Everything You Need to Know About Realme 16 Pro 5G Launch in India: Price, Features, Massive 7,000mAh Titan Battery and Camera Specs

Realme is preparing to release its much-hyped Realme 16 Pro series in India on January 6, 2026. It will consist of Realme 16 Pro+ 5G and the Realme 16 Pro 5G that will offer advanced functions to tech-savvy users. The company has already unveiled important specifications and information regarding the Realme 16 Pro 5G even before the official launch and provided fans with a clear vision of what to expect. The smartphones will be sold in Flipkart and the online store Realme India and will be easily accessible by the buyers of the country.

Processor

Realme 16 Pro 5G is confirmed as having MediaTek Dimensity 7300-Max 5G chipset as its power source. The performance of this processor is very impressive and the device was reported to have scored more than 9,70,000 points on the AnTuTu benchmark. The phone has AirFlow vapor chamber cooling system to cope with heat when playing the game or doing other activities simultaneously. The smartphone will have daily tasks, gaming, and multimedia consumption, which will be run smoothly and responsively with Android 16-based Realme UI 7.0.

Battery

The realme 16 Pro 5G is also marked by one of its most impressive features, which is the Titan battery of 7,000mAh. An AI Long-life Battery Chip is added to the battery and it assists in increasing the total lifespan and performance of the battery. Moreover, this device can be used in Super Power Saving Mode and Bypass Charging, which will guarantee a longer period of use without the need to charge it every now and then. This set of features can make the Realme 16 Pro 5G an effective option among heavy users and gamers.

Display

The smartphone has an AMOLED screen with a 144Hz refresh rate and 1.5K resolution providing luminous colors with a peak brightness of up to 6500 nits. The panel has 1.07 billion colors and the viewing is very immersive. The LumaColor Image-tuned 200MP camera system with 4K video recording will be valued by photography enthusiasts. AI-based supercharged photography and videography are also features in the Realme 16 Pro series.

Design

The Realme 16 Pro series co-created with the Japanese designer, Naoto Fukasawa to introduce the Urban Wild designs. It will come in Master gold and Master grey, and in two India-exclusive colours, Camellia Pink and Orchid Purple. These design decisions will ensure that the device is a combination of both aesthetics and ergonomics, so that the device is stylish and easy to use.