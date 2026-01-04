Clicks Communicator Keypad Smartphone Brings Back BlackBerry-Style Typing With Modern Android 16 Features

Keypad smartphones were once a status symbol of style and efficiency, particularly the BlackBerry phones prior to 2016. Touchscreen Android phones and iPhones emerged making keypad phones become phased out of the market. Today, almost a decade after that, a new physical keypad smartphone has emerged. This phone is a combination of the traditional type keypad typing experience, but with all the features of a smartphone.

What is Clicks Communicator

The Clicks Communicator introduces the traditional feel of typing to the new generation of Android users. It is targeted at those who prefer the physical keyboards and at the same time wish the functionality of a normal smartphone such as apps, cameras and high speed. This brings it out as a combination of nostalgia and contemporary functionality.

Price and Pre-Booking

The Clicks Communicator costs 499 dollars (approximately 45,000). There is a discount of $100 on customers who pre-book the phone before 27 February. This pre-emptive sale makes it an appealing option to people who wish to have an exclusive smartphone feel at a reduced cost.

Display and Design

The phone has a 4.03-inch AMOLED screen, which has rounded edges. The refresh rate of the screen is 120Hz, which offers the screen to scroll smoothly and to view clear pictures. Under the display is a physical keypad, which provides a user with a comfortable typing experience that is quicker than a touchscreen keyboard.

Performance and Software

Clicks Communicator will be powered by Android 16 and will be equipped with five years of security updates. It allows using popular applications like WhatsApp, Gmail, Slack, and Telegram, which is why it can be used both in personal and professional communication. There are also dual SIMs in the phone that can be used to operate both work and personal numbers in the same phone.

Camera and Battery

In the case of photography, the phone will have a 50MP primary camera with OIS to take a clear and steady shot. It has a 24MP front camera with which it can be used to take selfies and make video calls. It has a battery capacity of 4000mAh that is enough to last a day of normal usage.

Users who do not like touchscreens and use physical keyboards are the best users of this phone. It is a blend of the traditional BlackBerry key pad and contemporary smartphone. It will be particularly useful to professionals, office employees, and those who frequently need to type a lot when it comes to messaging, emailing, and being productive.