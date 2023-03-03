Smartphones have improved drastically over the past few years. You can now use features that were unimaginable a few years back, but there is still room for improvement when it comes to a phone’s battery life. Since the regular 4500mAh, 5000mAh, and 5000mAh battery capacities could not make the cut, someone came up with the idea of installing an unbelievable 30,000mAh battery onto a Samsung phone. Also Read - OnePlus Nord CE 3 revised specifications leaked before launch

A user who goes by u/Downtown_Cranberry44 on Reddit (via 9to5Google) has claimed he modified his Samsung Galaxy A32 5G to replace its 5000mAh battery with another one with a 30,000mAh capacity. That is six times the usual capacity, which should mean it can easily last a week — or even two — on a single charge. The user said the phone with the new battery is already running continuously for the last two days. But the downside is the charging time. The 30,000mAh battery took around seven hours to fully charge, per the user.

The regular 5000mAh battery is already enough for most users, giving them a runtime of nearly a day easily. That is because the battery is already large by the standards of high-end phones available today. So, replacing the 5000mAh battery with a 30,000mAh battery is mostly an experiment done on a whim. And it cost the user the aesthetics of the phone.

Since the phone does not have room for a battery that large, the users plastered several Samsung 50e battery cells on the back, making the entire setup look chunky. The weight of the phone after the new battery was attached became nearly half a kilogram. The mod has two USB-A output ports for charging other devices, as well as input USB-C, micro USB, and Lightning ports. It is not clear whether this battery uses the same charging standards as the original battery or if the user tweaked that to speed up charging.

While this experiment may look cool to some, it should not be attempted. Besides several risks, involving the ones that can cause battery fires and blasts, your phone will likely turn unusable because of all the weight.