Samsung Galaxy Days Sale announced: Deals on S24, Z Flip, Tablets and more

Samsung has kicked off its Galaxy Days sale on Flipkart, and if you were planning to upgrade your phone or add a new gadget to your ecosystem, this might be a good time to take a look. The three-day sale, running from February 3 to February 5, brings price cuts across smartphones, foldables, tablets, laptops, and wearables. Also Read: Samsung Galaxy F70e launch in India confirmed for February 9: Specs, features, design, more

From budget Galaxy devices to premium flagships, the sale seems designed for almost every type of buyer, whether you’re switching brands or simply moving to a newer Galaxy device. Also Read: Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra design leaked in a latest poster for promotions: What's new?

Samsung Galaxy best deals on flagship

One of the biggest highlights of the sale is the Samsung Galaxy S24, which has received a noticeable price drop. The phone, originally launched at Rs 74,999, is now listed from Rs 42,999 during the sale. Also Read: This TV doesn’t fit in your living room…your living room fits around it

On top of that, buyers using an SBI credit card can get an additional discount, bringing the effective price down even further for a limited period.

Considering the Galaxy S24 still packs flagship-level performance and cameras, this pricing makes it far more accessible than before.

Samsung is also offering deals on newer premium devices. The Galaxy S25 Ultra starts from Rs 1,19,999, while the Galaxy S25 FE is available from Rs 54,999. If foldables are on your wishlist, the Galaxy Z Flip 7 begins at Rs 99,999 and the Galaxy Z Fold 7 at Rs 1,67,999.

Offers Across Every Galaxy Series

The sale isn’t just focused on premium phones. Samsung has extended discounts across its full smartphone lineup:

Galaxy F series starts at Rs 8,999

Galaxy A series is available from Rs 19,999

Galaxy S series begins at Rs 42,999

Galaxy Z foldables are listed from Rs 99,999

Select devices are also eligible for cashbacks of up to Rs 10,000, depending on the offer combination.

Tablets, Laptops, Wearables Also Included

Beyond smartphones, Galaxy Days also covers Samsung tablets, laptops, and wearable devices. So if you’ve been considering a Galaxy Watch or planning to expand your work setup with a Galaxy laptop, this sale bundles those options together.

Buyers can also opt for Samsung Care+, which provides protection against accidental and liquid damage on eligible smartphones. It’s optional, but useful, especially for premium devices.

Extra Rewards, Exchange and Platform Benefits

Flipkart is adding a few platform perks to the mix. Shoppers may earn SuperCoins, unlock mystery rewards, and use exchange offers to further reduce the effective price.

The final value, of course, depends on the device you trade in and its condition.