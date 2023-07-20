Amazon sale is back with a bang. Amazon blockbuster value days 2023 is offering bestselling affordable smartphones. This is the best time to save your money on the newest mobiles, gadgets, and accessories. High-end brands such as Samsung, Redmi, and Realme are offering smartphone at extremely affordable prices. Exchange deals are also available on this sale. So, what are you waiting for? Go and buy some gadgets and avail of the maximum discount.

Here’s the list of bestselling affordable smartphones on Amazon sale:

1. Samsung Galaxy M04

Samsung Galaxy M04 is available at a floor price of Rs 8,499 with a 6.5-inch HD plus display. It is available in light green colour with an internal storage of 64GB, and 4GB RAM. It can keep demanding apps and games. This phone has 13MP+2MP dual camera setup, which includes 13MP (F2.2) main camera + 2MP (F2.4) and a 5MP (F2.2) front camera. The battery backup of this phone is also commendable. It incorporates a 5,000mAh lithium-ion battery with a mobile warranty of one year.

2. Redmi 12C

Redmi 12C is now available at the lowest price of Rs 7,799 only. Royal blue body with a 6.71-inch HD+ display, scratch resistant glass, and oleophobic coating. This device has a high-performance MediaTek Helio G85 processor for enhanced gaming. It also features a 50MP f/1.8 AI dual camera setup with portrait mode and night mode. It has a 5,000mAh battery that can last a whole day with a 10W charger in-box. The phone box includes power adapter, USB cable, and SIM tray ejector.

3. Realme Narzo N53

Realme Narzo N53 is available at a steal price of just Rs 10,999. The feather gold color with a slim and sleek 7.49mm design adds to the visual appeal of the device, making it comfortable to hold and carry. 50MP AI camera clicks pictures of high resolution. It is one of the best phones available on Amazon in India. This device is boasted internal storage of 128GB and 6GB dynamic RAM, making it easier to store your favorite apps. Now, you can say bye to long hours of charging with the 33W SUPERVOOC technology.

4. Redmi A2

Redmi A2 is available on Amazon at a price of Rs 5,699. It has an internal storage of 32GB with 4GB RAM, sea green body and 6.62-inch HD+ display with scratch resistant glass. This smartphone has an 8MP dual camera setup, including portrait mode, and a 5MP front camera. Its box includes power adapter, USB Cable, and SIM tray ejector. It is one of the lowest-priced smartphones in India.

5. Realme Narzo N55

Realme Narzo N55 is one of the most affordable smartphones in India with a good camera offered at a price of Rs 10,999. This device comes with several features such as a massive 5000mAh battery, fast 33W SUPERVOOC charging, and many more. It has a 64MP primary AI camera that allows you to shoot concise and clear shots in any situation with extensive detail. It has a 6.72-inch full-screen display that offers a segment-leading display with a center punch hole display. Its 7.89mm slim body adds to the visual appeal, making it easier to hold.