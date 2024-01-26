Asus introduced the ROG Phone 8 series in India earlier this month, which includes the ROG Phone 8 and the ROG Phone 8 Pro. Just two weeks post-launch, ROG Phone 8 Pro smartphone is now available for purchase, starting January 26. Here are more details on the price, availability and offers of the new Asus ROG Phone 8 Pro and ROG Phone 8 Edition smartphones.

Asus ROG Phone 8 Pro and ROG Phone 8 Edition India price and availability

The ROG Phone 8 Pro and the ROG Phone 8 Edition come with impressive specifications. The ROG 8 Pro is equipped with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage, while the ROG 8 Pro Edition boasts 24GB of RAM and a whopping 1TB of storage. Starting from January 26, 10 am onwards, these smartphones can be purchased via Vijay Sales.

Asus ROG Phone 8 Pro specifications

The ROG Phone 8 series is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset and offers up to 24GB of RAM and 1TB of storage. They come with a 5500mAh battery that supports 65W fast wired charging through Quick Charge 5.0 technology and 15W Qi wireless charging.

The ROG Phone 8 Pro features a 6.78-inch Samsung AMOLED LTPO display with a Full-HD+ resolution of 1800×2400 pixels, a peak brightness of 2,500 nits, and a refresh rate of 165Hz. It runs on Android 14 with a custom ROG UI skin. The AeroActive Cooler X has been upgraded and is now 29 percent smaller and 10 percent lighter than its predecessor.

Meanwhile, Oppo has revealed that the base model of its Oppo Reno 11 5G series, the Oppo Reno 11 5G, will be available for purchase in India from January 25. The phone is offered in two storage options in India. The 128GB version is priced at Rs 29,999, while the 256GB version costs Rs 31,999. For the inaugural sale, Oppo India is presenting a variety of discounts and attractive deals.

According to Oppo, buyers can receive a cashback of up to Rs 3,000 on purchases made through Flipkart, the Oppo e-Store, and mainline retailers using credit cards from SBI Cards, ICICI Bank, One Card, IDFC First Bank, and Bank of Baroda. They are also offering a no-cost EMI for up to six months. Furthermore, Oppo India is providing Zero Down Payment and low-down payment plans in collaboration with companies like Bajaj Finserv, TVS Credit, Home Credit, HDB Financial Services, and IDFC First Bank.