Oppo Reno 11 5G goes on sale in India today: Check price, top offers here

Oppo Reno 11 5G sale: Oppo launched the Oppo Reno 11 5G series consisting of the Reno 11 5G and the Reno 11 Pro 5G smartphones in India earlier this month. Shortly after, Oppo made the Reno 11 Pro 5G [REVIEW] smartphone available to the interested buyers. Now, just later, Oppo has announced that base model of the Oppo Reno 11 5G series, that is, the Oppo Reno 11 5G will be up for grabs in India starting January 25.

Oppo Reno 11 5G India price and top offers

The Oppo Reno 11 5G comes in two storage variants in India. While the 128GB variant of the phone is priced at Rs 29,999, the 256GB variant of the Reno 11 5G is priced at Rs 31,999.

As a part of the first sale, Oppo India is offering a host of discounts and interesting offers to the interested buyers. Oppo says that the interested buyers will get a cashback of up to Rs 3,000 on the purchases made via Flipkart, Oppo e-Store, and mainline retailers using SBI Cards, ICICI Bank, One Card, IDFC First Bank and Bank of Baroda credit cards. It is also offering a no-cost EMI for up to six months. In addition to this, Oppo India is offering Zero Down Payment and low-down payment schemes from companies such as Bajaj Finserv, TVS Credit, Home Credit, HDB Financial Services and IDFC First Bank.

Get ready to redefine your photography experience with #OPPOReno115G With cutting-edge features and sleek design, your perfect travel companion, #ThePortraitExpert is here starting at just Rs.29,999! Available from 25th January Pre-order Now: https://t.co/5odXGg6h7B — OPPO India (@OPPOIndia) January 13, 2024

Buyers who already own an Oppo device will get a loyalty bonus of up to Rs 3,000 on exchanging their old phones for the new Oppo Reno 11 5G via online and offline retailers. Oppo also said that buyers who make their purchases using ICICI Bank credit card will get a cashback of Rs 2,000. Lastly, buyers will get the Enco Air 2 Pro at a reduced price of Rs 2,999.

Oppo Reno 11 5G specifications and features

The Oppo Reno 11 5G sports a 6.7-inch full HD+ 3D flexible AMOLED display with a resolution of 2412 x 1080 pixels, dynamic refresh rate of up to 120Hz, touch sampling rate of up to 240Hz and a peak brightness of 800 nits.

The Reno 11 5G is powered by the MediTek Dimensity 7050 chipset that is coupled with 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 256GB o UFS 2.2 storage space. It runs Android 14-based ColorOS 14 and is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 67W SuperVOOC charger.

On the camera front, the Oppo Reno 11 5G has a 50MP primary + 8MP wide-angle + 32MP telephoto camera setup at the back. On the front, the phone has a 32MP camera for selfies. For connectivity the phone has Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.3, BLE, NFC and GPS.