Asus ROG Phone 7 series goes on sale in India: Check top offers

Asus launched the ROG Phone 7 series consisting of the ROG Phone 7 and the ROG Phone 7 Ultimate last month. At the time of the launch, the company had said that the two newly launched gaming smartphones will be available for purchase in India in May 2023. Now, nearly a month later, the ROG Phone 7 Series is up for purchase in the country via Vijay Sales. Also Read - Asus ROG Ally debuts as a handheld gaming console running Windows, featuring Ryzen chip

Asus ROG Phone 7, ROG Phone 7 Ultimate price and offers

The 12GB RAM and 256GB storage variant of the Asus ROG Phone 7 costs Rs 74,999 in India. It comes in Phantom Black and Storm White colour variants. On the other hand, the 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage space variant of the ROG Phone 7 Ultimate costs Rs 99,999 in India and it is available in Storm White colour variant. Also Read - Asus ROG Ally handheld gaming PC to launch on May 11

As far as availability is concerned, interested buyers can buy the new ROG Phone 7 series smartphones from Asus’ e-shop and Vijay Sales. On Vijay Sales, interested buyers can avail an instant discount of five percent or Rs 2,000 on Yes Bank credit card EMI and RBL Bank credit card EMI. Similarly, the retailer is offering a 7.5 percent instant discount of up to Rs 7,500 on HSBC bank credit card transactions. The company is also offering exchange offer on the purchase of the phone. Also Read - ASUS Zenbook S 13 OLED launched as the world's slimmest OLED laptop

Asus ROG Phone 7 Ultimate specifications

The ROG Phone 7 Ultimate sports a 6.78-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a resolution of 2448 x 1080 pixels, 300Hz touch sampling rate, 1200 nits of peak brightness and 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen2 system-on-chip that is coupled with Qualcomm Adreno 740 GPU, 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 512GB of UFS4.0 storage. It runs Android 13 mobile operating system.

Talking about the cameras, the phone has a 50MP primary + 13MP ultra-wide + 5MP macro camera setup at the back, and a 32MP selfie camera. It has 6GHz WiFi, Bluetooth, support for Qualcomm aptX Adaptive and aptX Lossless, Wi-Fi Direct and NFC for connectivity and it comes with a 6,000mAh battery with support for Quick Charge 5.0 and PD Charging. The phone ships with a 65W ROG HyperCharge QC 4.0 power adapter in the box.

Asus ROG Phone 7 specifications

The ROG Phone 7, on the other hand, comes with a 6.78-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a resolution of 2448 x 1080 pixels, 300Hz touch sampling rate, 1200 nits of peak brightness and 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen2 SoC that is coupled with Qualcomm Adreno 740 GPU, 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 256GB of UFS4.0 storage. It has a 50MP + 13MP + 5MP camera system at the back and a 32MP camera in the front. Coming to the battery, it has a 6,000mAh battery with support for Quick Charge 5.0 and PD Charging.