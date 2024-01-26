Apple to allow alternative browser engines on iPhone but with a twist

Apple has announced that it will let developers use different browser engines on iOS, such as Chromium and Gecko, in order to comply with the new Digital Markets Act (DMA) in the EU. The change will take effect with the release of iOS 17.4 in March, and will only apply to users in the EU.

Until now, Apple has only allowed one browser engine on iOS: WebKit, which powers Safari and other browsers on the platform. WebKit has been criticized for limiting the features and extensions that other browsers can offer, such as Chrome, Firefox, Edge, and Opera. These browsers have to use WebKit instead of their own engines, which are more popular and widely used on other devices.

READ MORE Google Chrome is getting three useful AI features

With iOS 17.4, Apple will let developers switch to a different browser engine if they meet certain criteria and agree to privacy and security measures. This will enable them to access new features like Passkeys and multiprocessing, and offer more choice and diversity to users. Apple will also add a new screen to Safari, where users can select a different default browser when they first open it.

READ MORE OnePlus 12 alternatives to buy in India

Apple says that this change is forced by the DMA, which aims to prevent digital platforms from abusing their dominant position and restricting competition. The DMA requires that users should be able to uninstall preinstalled apps, such as web browsers, that favour the platform’s own products and services.

The change will only affect iPhone users in the EU, and not in other regions.

Meanwhile, Apple has announced a major overhaul of its iPhone app ecosystem, which is the biggest since the launch of the App Store in 2008. The changes, which are set to roll out with iOS 17.4 in March, are in response to the European Union’s Digital Markets Act (DMA). As per the announcement, Apple will allow third-party app stores on iOS for the first time, effectively ending the Apple App Store’s monopoly as the sole distributor of iPhone apps.

Apple has outlined the workings of these “alternative app marketplaces”. Users in the EU, using iOS 17.4, will be able to download a marketplace from its website.