If you are one of those people who instantly look for a bag of rice after your phone has got wet, Apple has some advice for you. The iPhone maker has warned against dunking your wet phone in rice. Apple is not the first one to give this advice. People from tech support, as well as those with knowledge of mobile hardware repair, have urged users not to use rice for wet phones. With Apple joining the conversation, it is likely people will take the advice more seriously.

“Don’t put your iPhone in a bag of rice. Doing so could allow small particles of rice to damage your iPhone,” said an Apple support document, first spotted by Macworld. The most common method that the internet has suggested for wet phones for a long time is using uncooked rice, and many of us have even followed it. This document from Apple not only debunks the myth but also talks about what you should do when your iPhone shows the liquid detection alert. So, while the most popular method of using uncooked rice as a drying agent for water is out of the picture, you have proven ways to help you solve the problem.

According to Apple, you could tap your iPhone against your hand with the connector facing downward. This might help water to come to the surface. Then, you can leave the iPhone in an area where it is airy because that will allow the water to dry up faster. Apple says you should wait for about 30 minutes before trying to charge your iPhone after it has become wet. If the liquid detection alert still shows on the iPhone, you can further leave the iPhone and wait. In some cases, it may take up to 24 hours for the ports to dry up. You can also try unplugging the charging cable and reconnecting it if you have made sure the phone is dry but still not charging.

Besides rice, Apple has highlighted some other common methods that you should not try on a wet phone. They include using an external heat source like hair dryers or compressed air. Inserting cotton swabs or paper towels might damage the charging port, so Apple has warned against doing so, as well.