Apple released iOS 16.4 and iPadOS 16.4.1 last month. The update brought a bunch of bug fixes along with a host of new features such as 21 new emojis, web app notifications, VoiceOver support for maps in the Weather app and crash detection optimisations on iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro among others. Now, in just two short weeks after the iOS 16.4 roll out, the company has rolled out another major update — iOS 16.4.1 and iPadOS 16.4.1 to its iPhones and iPads.

This update doesn't bring any new features to the supported iPhone and iPad models. Instead, it fixes two vulnerabilities, which the company says were being exploited in the wild.

The first major vulnerability that this security update addresses pertains to the IO Surface Accelerator and it could allow an app 'to execute arbitrary code with kernel privileges'. The other major vulnerability pertains to Apple's WebKit and it could have lead processing maliciously crafted web content to run arbitrary code.

Both these vulnerabilities were highlighted by Clément Lecigne of Google’s Threat Analysis Group (TAG) and Donncha Ó Cearbhaill of Amnesty International’s Security Lab.

Apple, in an update on its Support Page, wrote that it is aware of a report wherein this issue may have been exploited in the wild. “Apple is aware of a report that this issue may have been actively exploited,” the company wrote in an update on its Support Page.

In addition to fixing these major bugs, Apple’s iOS 16.4.1 and iPadOS 16.4.1 updates also fixes issues wherein pushing hands emoji does not show skin tone variations and Siri does not respond in some cases.

As far as availability is concerned, the iOS 16.4.1 and iPadOS 16.4.1 updates are available for iPhone 8 and later, all iPad Pro models, iPad Air third generation and later, iPad fifth generation and later, and iPad mini fifth generation and later.

It is worth noting that this update Apple has also released macOS Ventura 13.3.1 with fixes to similar vulnerabilities.

It is advisable that all iPhone and iPad users download the latest security updates as soon as possible in order to protect their data and prevent malicious actors from using these bugs to gain access to their Apple devices.

How to install iOS 16.4.1 on your iPhone?

Step 1: Open Settings app on your iPhone.

Step 2: Scroll down to General settings and tap the General option.

Step 3: Tap the Software Update option and then tap the Download and Install option to finish the process.