Apple's new OLED iPad Pro may cost equal to MacBook Pro

Apple's upcoming OLED iPad Pro will cost as much as a MacBook Pro, the media reported. According to a new supply chain report, the tech giant's new iPad Pro models with OLED screens, which are expected to release next year, will cost up to 80 percent more than the current releases, reports AppleInsider.

Particularly, it is rumoured that the 11-inch iPad Pro with an OLED display will cost 80 percent more than the present model and will start around $1,500. On the other hand, the 12.9-inch edition will likely be 60 percent more costly and will start at $1,800.

Meanwhile, last month, it was reported that the tech giant had ordered OLED panels from LG Display and Samsung for its upcoming iPad Pro models, which are expected to launch next year.

Apple may be planning to launch a new slate of Mac computers, including a new iMac, a new Mac Pro, and new MacBook Air models. According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, Apple will launch at least two MacBook Air models. While the 13-inch MacBook Air will get an upgrade, there will be a 15-inch model for the first time in the MacBook Air series, according to the report.

In his Power On newsletter, Gurman said Apple will upgrade the MacBook Air series with new models, but the specifics such as the chip are “slightly less clear” at the moment. The speculation is that the brand-new 15-inch MacBook Air may feature the older M2 chip, while the 13-inch MacBook Air may be powered by Apple’s next chip called M3.

That is because a 15-inch MacBook Air with an M2 chip will merit some attention from customers, but a 13-inch MacBook Air with M2 chip will not, considering it is already available. So the plausible strategy would be to use a new chipset on the 13-inch MacBook Air. The report suggests that this could be the M3 chip.

IANS