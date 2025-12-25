Apple iPhone Fold May Solve The Biggest Foldable Problem Yet

Apple’s long-rumoured foldable iPhone is back in the spotlight, and this time, the leaks look more serious than ever. Fresh renders shared online have given us the clearest look yet at what’s being called the iPhone Fold, and they come with a bold claim: Apple may have cracked the crease problem that still bothers most foldable phones. Also Read: Samsung Working On Wider Foldable Phone As Apple’s iPhone Fold Nears Launch Next Year

The renders were shared by Jon Prosser of Front Page Tech, who says Apple has opted for a book-style foldable design, rather than a flip-style clamshell. And the reason, according to him, is simple – Apple believes it can deliver a near crease-free inner display.

iPhone Fold Design Leak

Based on the renders, the iPhone Fold is said to feature a 5.5-inch cover display on the outside and a 7.8-inch foldable screen inside. Design-wise, it looks cleaner and more rounded than Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold series, with softer edges that are closer to Google's Pixel Fold approach.

The biggest talking point, however, is the hinge and screen. Prosser claims Apple is using a mix of a pressure-dispersing metal plate, liquid metal inside the hinge, and an in-cell touch panel. Together, these are expected to reduce, or almost eliminate, the visible crease when the device is unfolded. This also lines up with earlier reports suggesting Apple has been working on ultra-thin flexible glass specifically to deal with crease visibility.

The leaked dimensions suggest the iPhone Fold could measure around 9mm when folded and about 4.5mm when unfolded. That would make it slightly thicker than Samsung’s latest foldable, but the trade-off could be a cleaner display experience.

What Else To Expect?

Under the hood, the phone is expected to run on Apple’s upcoming A20 Pro chipset, paired with a second-generation C2 modem and a high-density battery. While exact battery numbers aren’t known yet, expectations are high given Apple’s efficiency track record.

Camera-wise, the renders show a dual rear camera setup, placed in a horizontal bar similar to recent Pixel phones. There’s also said to be one selfie camera on the cover screen and another on the inner display. Interestingly, Face ID may be skipped entirely, with Apple reportedly opting for a fingerprint sensor in the power button instead.

As per the leak, Apple may keep things minimal with just black and white colour options. Pricing is expected to sit between $2,000 and $2,500, placing it firmly in ultra-premium territory.

iPhone Fold Launch (expected)

Nothing is official yet, but given the level of detail in these renders, the iPhone Fold is increasingly looking like a 2026 launch. If Apple truly delivers a crease-free foldable, it could change how people look at foldable phones altogether.