Apple iPhone 17e Could Launch Sooner Than Expected, May Come With Dynamic Island

Apple’s next affordable iPhone could arrive sooner than expected. The iPhone 17e, which is expected to succeed last year’s iPhone 16e, has once again surfaced in leaks, pointing to a possible early launch. While Apple has not confirmed anything yet, the timing being discussed now lines up closely with how the company handled the previous model. Also Read: Apple Might Ditch Dynamic Island On iPhone 18 Pro Models: Here’s Why

iPhone 17e Launch Timeline (Leaked)

According to a new leak from Chinese tipster Digital Chat Station, Apple could launch the iPhone 17e in the first quarter of the year. This would follow the same pattern as the iPhone 16e, which was introduced in February last year. Earlier rumours had suggested a May launch, but the latest information points back to an early-year release instead. Also Read: iPhone 17 Price Drops By Rs 8,000 Ahead Of Flipkart Republic Day Sale: Check The Deal Here

If this timeline is accurate, Apple is likely sticking to its plan of launching the “e” model a few months after the main iPhone lineup, rather than spacing it too far apart. Also Read: iPhone 18 Series And iPhone Air 2 Display Details Leak Ahead Of Launch This Year

iPhone 17e Design and Display Details

The leak suggests that the iPhone 17e will feature a 6.1-inch LTPS OLED display with a 60Hz refresh rate, similar to the iPhone 16e. The bigger change could be in the front design. This time, Apple is tipped to bring Dynamic Island to the iPhone 17e, replacing the notch seen on its predecessor.

If this happens, it would make the 17e look closer to Apple’s newer iPhones, even though it remains positioned as a lower-cost option.

iPhone 17e Specifications (Expected)

On the hardware side, the iPhone 17e is said to be powered by Apple’s A19 chip. Face ID is also expected to be part of the package.

The tipster claims that Apple is expecting stronger sales for the iPhone 17e compared to the 16e, likely driven by design updates and familiarity with the lineup.

Where the iPhone 17e Fits

The iPhone 16e launched in India starting at Rs 59,900 for the 128GB variant and went up to Rs 89,900 for higher storage options. It offered a single 48MP rear camera, OLED display, IP68 rating, and Apple’s in-house modem.

Trending Now

The iPhone 17e is expected to follow the same approach: a simpler iPhone with modern essentials, priced well below the standard iPhone 17. More details should become clearer as Apple moves closer to the expected launch window.