The launch of the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro lineups is indeed exciting for Apple enthusiasts. The new iPhone models will be up for pre-ordering starting Friday, September 15, and interested buyers are ready to splurge. But the arrival of new iPhone models also means the death of some old ones. But this year is slightly more significant because it marks the death of the mini iPhone entirely. With the launch of the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro models, the iPhone 13 mini — the last mini iPhone — will no longer be available from Apple’s official stores in India and other markets.

READ MORE iOS 17 to arrive this month: Check if your iPhone is eligible for the update

The iPhone 13 mini was launched in 2021 as the successor to the iPhone 12 mini despite the lacklustre sales of the latter after its launch in 2020. Last year, Apple removed the iPhone 12 mini from its stores, and this year it is the iPhone 13 mini’s turn. The iPhone 13 mini was launched at the same price as the iPhone 12 mini – Rs 69,900 in India and $699 (roughly Rs 57,970) in the US. Although it featured a more powerful processor than its predecessor, the screen size of 5.4 inches remained the same. The discontinuation of the iPhone 13 mini is also bad news for people who are fond of compact phones. Had it not been for the bad pricing of both mini iPhone models, their sales would have been different.

READ MORE Five best camera smartphones you can buy right now

More iPhone models discontinued

Apart from the iPhone 13 mini, Apple has also discontinued three more iPhone models. Following its tradition, the company has discontinued last year’s iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max with the launch of the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max. Every year, Apple discontinues older Pro models after the launch of the new ones, so this was expected. The iPhone 14 Pro series, however, may still be available to buy from third-party shopping websites at discounted prices. The iPhone 14 Pro was launched in India at a starting price of Rs 1,29,900, while the iPhone 14 Pro Max cost Rs 1,39,900 onwards.

Another model that is now officially discontinued is the iPhone 12. Launched in 2020, the marquee iPhone has been one of the best-selling iPhone models, but it is now three years old, so discontinuing it makes sense for Apple. But this does not mean you cannot still buy it. It may still be available to buy from third-party websites as long as stocks last.