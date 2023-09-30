Apple’s latest iPhone 15 series, launched on September 13 at the ‘Wanderlust’ event, features USB Type-C charging ports for the first time. This makes them compatible with many Android smartphones that use the same standard. However, a Chinese Apple reseller has warned iPhone users not to charge their devices with Android cables, as it may damage them. The reseller, based in Foshan City, Guangdong Province, posted an article claiming that using Android’s USB Type-C cables on the iPhone 15 series could cause overheating and burning. The article did not provide any evidence or explanation for this claim, and some users suspected it was a marketing strategy to sell original Apple cables.

Apple has not officially commented on this issue, but its support page states that the iPhone 15 series can be charged with any USB Type-C standard cable. The company also claims that the new port offers 15 times more power output than the previous lightning port, and supports multiple functions such as data transfer and video output.

The iPhone 15 series includes four models: iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max. They come with various improvements over their predecessors, such as faster processors, better cameras, and longer battery life. Apple provides a USB 2-compatible cable in the box for iPhone 15 Pro models and sells an optional USB-3-compatible cable for faster data transfer speed.

Meanwhile, to prevent fake iPhone 15s from entering the market, Apple has introduced a new way to check the device’s originality. The iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro boxes have a special ultraviolet light feature that can confirm if the device is real or not. This is a useful security measure because many people try to cheat customers by selling them fake Apple products, especially iPhones. Apple did not announce this feature publicly, maybe to avoid giving any clues to the fraudsters. However, it is not clear how effective this feature is in stopping the counterfeit iPhone 15s.

Apple’s silence on the new feature may have saved the iPhone 15 from some possible scams. It may also be hard for fake sellers to copy the UV light feature on the iPhone 15 boxes. Some sellers try to fool customers by putting old or repaired iPhones in new boxes that look like the original ones. They can then sell these iPhones at full price.