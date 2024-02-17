After a short wait, Google has finally released the first developer preview of Android 15, the next version of Android. The first version comes with several enhancements that will bolster privacy and bridge any potential gaps between hardware and software. Google is focusing on making Android more relevant for hardware partners, especially when the company is more engaged than ever with Samsung. But the underlying objective of Android 15 is to compete with Apple’s iPhone ecosystem, which has become synonymous with maximum privacy on devices.

READ MORE Android 15 release date leaked by Google employee, and it is a short wait

Google has specified the notable changes coming to supported devices with Android 15, and they mostly focus on better integration of software and hardware, instead of breakthrough features. But considering this is a developer preview, features that Google may potentially want to roll out with this version are not visible. The Android 15 Developer Preview 1 is now available, but the first public betas will arrive sometime in April. The stable builds should become available around the launch of the next Pixel phones in October.

Here is everything new in Android 15 Developer Preview 1:

— One of the consumer-facing features coming to the next version of Android is partial screen sharing. You will be able to share or record an app window instead of the entire screen with this feature. When starting to record the screen or sharing it with a contact, you can choose between “A single app” or “Entire screen.”

— A minor but important update coming to Android 15 is a tighter integration of Android 14’s Health Connect platform with health and fitness app. There will also be new data types across fitness, health, and nutrition categories.

— Google is ramping up the Android AD services up to extension level 10 with Android 15. This means the next Android version will get the latest version of Privacy Sandbox.

— Android 15 will pack new FileIntegrityManager APIs, which will make files more secure through custom cryptographic signatures. Google claims this will make data more secure and protect against tampering or corruption.

— Google is also adding low light enhancements that will make it easier for users to control the brightness and flash strength precisely.

What devices are eligible?

The first developer preview can be installed on the following Pixel models:

— Pixel 8 Pro

— Pixel 8

— Pixel Fold

— Pixel 7a

— Pixel 7 Pro

— Pixel 7

— Pixel 6a

— Pixel 6 Pro

— Pixel 6

Google has intended the first preview to be used by developers and hardware partners, which means it is not meant for regular users. That is why installing the build requires manual flashing of image files. It is also not recommended for devices you intend to use as your daily driver.