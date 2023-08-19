By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts. Cookie Policy
Android 14 Beta 5.1 is a minor update, which fixes some bugs and improves the performance of the operating system. With this minor update, a stable version of Android 14 is expected to be released soon.
Android 14 Beta 5.1 has been released by Google. It is a minor update that fixes some bugs and improves performance for the latest version of its mobile operating system. The update is available for Pixel devices as an over-the-air (OTA) patch for the Pixel 4a 5G, Pixel 5 series, Pixel 6 series, Pixel 7 series, Pixel Fold, and Pixel Tablet. Android 14’s first developer preview was released in February and now Beta 5 is running. Beta 5.1 addresses issues such as SIM card detection, connectivity interruptions, blank home screen, and live wallpaper compatibility, which are to minor and last few minutes fixes.
A full list of fixes is given below, which is taken from Google release notes:
Android 14 Beta 5 is considered to be a near-final build, and a stable release is expected soon. This patch is available for Pixel Tablet and Pixel Fold owners as UPB5.230623.005.A1 and for other Pixels as UPB5.230623.005. To update your device, go to Settings then Software and then to Software update.
Android 14 brings new features such as larger font sizes, notifications by using the camera flash, improved privacy controls, redesigned widgets, and more. Users who want to try the beta version can enrol their devices in the Android Beta Program.
Meanwhile, Google is reportedly working on a new feature that will allow users to send and receive SMS messages via satellite on their smartphones. The feature is expected to be available with the upcoming Android 14 update.
According to a tweet by the Pixel #TeamPixel Twitter account, the satellite SMS feature will require appropriate hardware and will be supported by Pixel and Galaxy phones among the first Android models.
Author Name | Om Gupta