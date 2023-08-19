Android 14 Beta 5.1 has been released by Google. It is a minor update that fixes some bugs and improves performance for the latest version of its mobile operating system. The update is available for Pixel devices as an over-the-air (OTA) patch for the Pixel 4a 5G, Pixel 5 series, Pixel 6 series, Pixel 7 series, Pixel Fold, and Pixel Tablet. Android 14’s first developer preview was released in February and now Beta 5 is running. Beta 5.1 addresses issues such as SIM card detection, connectivity interruptions, blank home screen, and live wallpaper compatibility, which are to minor and last few minutes fixes.

A full list of fixes is given below, which is taken from Google release notes:

Fixed an issue that caused the system to stop detecting a SIM card if Fixed Dialing Number (FDN) features were enabled.

Fixed an issue that caused connectivity interruptions for devices with carriers using 5G standalone (SA) mode.

Fixed an issue for some devices where a blank home screen displayed after unlocking the device.

Fixed a performance issue by temporarily disabling feather-styled live wallpaper on Pixel Fold. The live wallpaper version will be re-enabled after the other underlying issues are fixed.

Android 14 Beta 5 is considered to be a near-final build, and a stable release is expected soon. This patch is available for Pixel Tablet and Pixel Fold owners as UPB5.230623.005.A1 and for other Pixels as UPB5.230623.005. To update your device, go to Settings then Software and then to Software update.

Android 14 brings new features such as larger font sizes, notifications by using the camera flash, improved privacy controls, redesigned widgets, and more. Users who want to try the beta version can enrol their devices in the Android Beta Program.

Meanwhile, Google is reportedly working on a new feature that will allow users to send and receive SMS messages via satellite on their smartphones. The feature is expected to be available with the upcoming Android 14 update.

According to a tweet by the Pixel #TeamPixel Twitter account, the satellite SMS feature will require appropriate hardware and will be supported by Pixel and Galaxy phones among the first Android models.