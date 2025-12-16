Ai+ Smartphone Announces NovaFlip, A New Sub-Rs 40,000 Flip Phone Launching In Early 2026

Ai+ Smartphone has announced its latest entrant in the premium flip phone segment with the NovaFlip. The phone is set to launch in Q1 2026 and will come in under Rs 40,000, putting it among the more affordable options for buyers interested in a flip-style device. The NovaFlip also expands the company’s Nova series of smartphones, which will eventually include models like the Nova Pro, Nova Ultra, and even a foldable option. Also Read: Samsung Beats Apple! World’s First 2nm Mobile Exynos 2600 Chip Is Here, Galaxy S26 Series Likely to Get It

The launch follows the Nova 5G release earlier this year, signalling the brand’s attempt to expand its footprint in higher-tier smartphones. What makes the NovaFlip interesting is its software. Rather than treating the flip design as just a visual twist, the phone uses NxtQuantum OS that adjusts how the device works depending on whether it’s folded or opened. Quick-glance interactions will be supported on the closed display, while the open mode will offer the full smartphone experience without compromises. Also Read: A Phone That Thinks And Moves? Honor Robot Phone Has A Camera That Pops Out

Ai+ Smartphone also claims the software will come without pre-installed bloatware or trackers, giving users more control over their data – something the company has been pitching as a core part of its identity.

Talking about the device, Ai+ Smartphone CEO Madhav Sheth said, “Flip smartphones bring back things people genuinely miss: compactness, physical interaction, and a sense of control.” He added, “People want devices that are easier to carry, easier to live with, and less demanding of their attention.”

Sheth also mentioned that the NovaFlip aims to blend that familiar feel with features expected from a modern smartphone, offering a quick way to check essential information or disconnect when needed.

More details on the NovaFlip – including its full specifications and release timeline – are expected as the launch window approaches early next year.