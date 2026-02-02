After iPhone Fold, Apple may launch a Samsung or Motorola-like clamshell ‘iPhone Flip’

All eyes are on the first-ever iPhone Fold this year! Apple fans are eagerly waiting to witness the foldable iPhone, which has been part of leaks and rumours for a long time. Finally, the launch seems to be closer than before. But what comes as a surprise is the rumour of an iPhone Flip, a clamshell-style iPhone. Also Read: CERT-In issues data theft warning for macOS and Chrome users: What you should do

While the details are scarce, the latest newsletter by Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman suggests that Apple may not stop with its first foldable iPhone. While the launch of the first foldable is still months away, Apple is already exploring a different foldable phone for the follow-up launch. Gurman hints that the second foldable iPhone wouldn’t be a surprise in terms of design, as it may mimic Motorola and Samsung’s square, clamshell-style foldable phone. Also Read: Why Apple may not launch the standard iPhone 18 this year

But the expectations, talking about what it may get and even design, are way too early to discuss as the development of the iPhone Flip is “far from guaranteed to the market”, Gurman suggested. Whatever the case may be, Apple is late to the party of foldable phones as rivals such as Samsung, Motorola and Oppo have already expanded their foldable series. It is better that Apple brings something concrete with the upcoming foldable iPhones. Also Read: Upcoming smartphone launches in February 2026 you should watch

Apple’s first foldable: All we know

While the flip-style iPhone is still just a talk, the first-ever foldable iPhone is much closer to launch, considering the leaks, rumours and renders. The first iPhone Fold is expected to feature a 5.5-inch outer display and a 7.8-inch inner screen. It is expected to be powered by Apple’s A20 Pro chipset and may feature Touch ID in the power button. Talking about the design, the foldable iPhone’s chassis is tipped to be made of an improved version of the titanium used in its Pro models earlier.

Add Techlusive as a Preferred Source

Trending Now

Apart from this and the Flip iPhone, the tech giant is also rumoured that it may eventually bring a much larger book-style foldable phone, as the first foldable iPhone will be much smaller than Samsung’s current lineup, the report added.