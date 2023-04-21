comscore
Apple's upcoming 15-inch Macbook Air to come with two M2 chip variants

Ming-Chi Kuo has revealed that Apple'supcoming 15-inch MacBook Air will come with two M2 chips.

  • Apple is said to launch a new 15-inch MacBook Air this year.
  • The 15-inch MacBook Air is reported to come with two M2 chip variants.
  • Apple will reserve new M3 chips for early next year.
Apple’s upcoming 15-inch MacBook Air devices will reportedly offer two variants of the M2 chip. Also Read - Apple's new feature to help users fix billing issues without leaving app

According to Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, the new MacBook Air will be available with two M2 chip variants with varying core counts, similar to the existing 13-inch model. Also Read - Apple Saket store now open for everyone: 5 things you need to know

“The new 15′ MacBook model should be named MacBook Air,” Kuo tweeted. Also Read - Man appears with 'Tim Apple' on his T-shirt as Tim Cook unveils Apple Saket store

“To reiterate, the upcoming 15′ MacBook Air will feature the M2 series and offer two processor spec options. However, two options are more likely to be M2 with different cores,” he added.

The announcement contradicts Kuo’s previous prediction that the 15-inch MacBook Pro would be available with either the M2 or M2 Pro CPU.

Apple debuted the 13-inch MacBook Air with the M2 CPU last year in 8- and 10-core GPU models, while the M1 model from 2020 was available in 7- and 8-core GPU variants.

In terms of processor characteristics, the 15-inch MacBook Air is anticipated to be identical to the 13-inch variant.

Meanwhile, Apple is reportedly planning to launch its augmented reality (AR) ‘Apple Glasses’ by 2026 or 2027 at the earliest, subject to the successful development of advanced metalens technology in the intervening years.

According to Kuo, the tech giant is developing metalens technology to replace plastic lens covers in a range of devices, starting with iPads and iPhones, reports MacRumors.

IANS

  • Published Date: April 21, 2023 4:59 PM IST
