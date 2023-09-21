Microsoft Surface Event 2023: Microsoft hosted its annual hardware event, the Surface Event 2023, tonight wherein the company launched the company’s new line of Surface laptops, which includes Surface Laptop Studio 2, Surface Laptop Go 3, and Surface Go 4 laptop. These new laptops come with up to 13th Generation Intel Core laptop processors that are built on the Intel Evo platform. While the Surface Go 4 has been designed as a portable Surface PC for frontline workers, Surface Laptop Studio 2 and the Surface Laptop Go 3 have been designed for productivity with advanced generative AI-based features such as support for Copilot in Windows, Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision to name a few.

As far as features are concerned, Microsoft is yet to announce the pricing and availability of its new Surface laptops. Meanwhile, take a look at the detailed specifications and features of Microsoft’s new Surface laptops.

Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio 2

The Surface Laptop Studio 2 comes with a dynamic woven hinge with a sleek anodized aluminum chassis with support for three distinct modes: laptop mode, studio mode and the stage mode. Additionally, it features support for Dolby Vision IQ, HDR, Omnisonic speakers, and Dolby Atmos to name a few.

Coming to the specifications, it comes with a 14.4-inch HDR touchscreen display with PixelSense Flow display technology. It has a resolution of 2400 x 1600 pixels, a screen refresh rate of up to 120Hz, VESA DisplayHDR 400 certification, Dolby Vision IQ iv support, 10-point multi-touch, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 display and 500 nits of peak brightness.

It is powered by the 13th Gen Intel Core i7-13700H Processor with support for Intel Evo platform, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 laptop GPU, up to 64GB of RAM and up to 2TB of Gen 4 SSD storage. On the camera front, it has a full HD front-facing Surface Studio Camera with wide field of view, Windows Studio Effects with automatic framing, eye contact, and background blur, and on the audio front it has dual far-field Studio mics with voice clarity and quad Omnisonic speakers with Dolby Atmos.

In terms of connectivity, it has Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3 and it offers up t0 18 hours of battery life. It runs Windows 11 Home and it features support for Surface Slim Pen 2. It comes in a single Platinum colour variant.

Surface Laptop Go 3

The Surface Laptop Go 3, on the other hand, comes with a 12.4-inch PixelSense display with a resolution of 1536 x 1024 pixel, 10-point multi-touch, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 and 320 nits of peak brightness. It is powered by the 12th Gen Intel Core i5-1235U processor that is coupled with Intel Iris Xe graphics, up tp 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB of SSD storage. It runs Windows 11 Home and offers up to 15 hours of battery life.

It comes with a 720p HD front-facing camera with dual far-field studio mics with Voice Clarity and Omnisonic speakers with Dolby Audio Premium for audio. For connectivity, it has Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.1 and it comes in Ice Blue, Sage, Sandstone, and Platinum colour options.

Surface Go 4

Lastly, the Surface Laptop Go 4, comes with a 10.5-inch PixelSense display with a resolution of 1920 x 1280 pixel, 10-point multi-touch, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 and 350 nits of peak brightness. It is powered by the Intel Processor N200 that is coupled with Intel UHD graphics, 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB of storage. It runs Windows 11 Home and offers up to 12.5 hours of battery life.

It comes has a 1080p HD front-facing camera and an 8MP rear facing camera. For audio it has dual far-field studio mics with Voice Clarity and Omnisonic speakers and 2W stereo speakers with Dolby Audio Premium. For connectivity, it has WiFi 6 and Bluetooth 5.1 and it supports Microsoft’s Surface Pen. It comes in a single Platinum colour option.