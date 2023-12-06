Microsoft has announced a new upgrade for its Copilot AI chatbot. The service is getting a major upgrade and it is now integrated with GPT-4 Turbo and DALL-E 3. These are the latest and most advanced large language models from OpenAI. In addition to this, the chatbot has also received some new features. The latest news comes just before the first anniversary of Copilot’s launch. The Copilot, now powered by GPT-4 Turbo, can handle more complex and diverse tasks than ever before, with more data and more accuracy.

The previous version of Copilot could only use 50 pages of text as input, while GPT-4 Turbo can use up to 300 pages. This results in more relevant and useful responses to users’ queries. This integration is currently in testing mode and will be available to more users soon.

In addition to this, Copilot can now generate images with DALL-E 3, which is the newest image generator from OpenAI. This model will help Copilot create high-quality images that match prompts more closely and more consistently. This feature is already live for Copilot users.

Moreover, Copilot also has some other new features that will make users’ lives easier. The Inline Compose tool now has a rewrite option. Users can now select a block of text and the Copilot will rewrite it for them. This could be very handy for writing, editing, or just having fun. This feature will be coming to all Edge users soon.

For coders, Microsoft Copilot is getting a new Code Interpreter feature. This feature will let them perform complex tasks like data analysis, visualization, math, and coding with Copilot’s help. Microsoft hasn’t revealed much about this feature yet, but they say it will be very powerful and versatile. Code Interpreter is currently in beta and will be released widely soon.

Bing search is also getting a boost from GPT-4. This will allow users to search for complex topics with more ease and efficiency. Bing will use GPT-4 to generate multiple variations of your query and filter out irrelevant information.

