MacBook Pro 2026 might be changing in ways Apple avoided for years

Apple’s MacBook Pro lineup hasn’t seen a major design change in a while, and that could finally change in 2026. Multiple reports now suggest that Apple is working on a refreshed MacBook Pro that may bring some long-awaited changes, most notably an OLED display and, possibly for the first time, touchscreen support. While Apple hasn’t confirmed anything yet, the leaks suggest a meaningful update.

As per a 9to5Mac report, one of the biggest talking points around the upcoming MacBook Pro is a thinner design. This idea naturally makes some users uneasy, especially those who remember Apple’s ultra-thin MacBook Pro phase between 2016 and 2020, which came with thermal issues and controversial keyboard designs.

That said, things are different now. Apple’s in-house silicon has changed how laptops manage heat and power. The current MacBook Pro chassis is arguably more robust than what most users need, especially those buying base or mid-tier chips. A slight reduction in thickness, if done carefully, could make the larger 16-inch model easier to carry without hurting performance.

OLED display finally coming to MacBooks

The most exciting rumour so far is the shift from mini-LED to OLED. Apple already introduced Tandem OLED technology on the iPad Pro, and reports suggest the same panel tech could make its way to the MacBook Pro.

If that happens, users can expect deeper blacks, better contrast, and more consistent brightness compared to current displays. Panel production is reportedly expected to begin mid-2026, which aligns with the timeline of a redesigned MacBook Pro launch.

Touchscreen MacBook Pro?

For years, Apple has insisted that Macs don’t need touchscreens. But that stance may be softening. Several sources now claim that Apple is testing touchscreen Macs, with the MacBook Pro likely being the first to get it. How Apple implements touch on macOS remains unclear. Whether it’s full touch support or a more controlled interaction model, this would still mark a big philosophical shift for the company.

Trending Now

Alongside OLED and touch, leaks also hint at a smaller notch, or even a different cutout design, and the possibility of cellular connectivity in future models, thanks to Apple’s progress with in-house modems.