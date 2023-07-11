Infinix ZeroBook 13 consists of four different models powered by Intel 13th generation processors.

Infinix launched the Infinix ZeroBook 13 series last week in India with a metal body, the latest Intel 13th generation processors, and 100W Type-C charging. Starting today, the ZeroBook 13 laptops are available for purchase in the country.

Infinix ZeroBook 13 series sale: Pricing, offers, and availability

The Infinix ZeroBook 13 comes in three processor variants including the Intel Core i9, Intel Core i7, and Intel Core i5. There are a total of four configurations, all available for purchase at a special launch price on Flipkart.

Infinix ZeroBook 13 Core i9 (32GB RAM + 1TB SSD) – Rs 81,990

Infinix ZeroBook 13 Core i7 (16GB RAM + 512GB SSD) – Rs 64,999

Infinix ZeroBook 13 Core i7 (32GB RAM + 1TB SSD) – Rs 69,990

Infinix ZeroBook 13 Core i5 (16GB RAM + 512GB SSD) – Rs 51,990

If you are interested to buy new laptops, this could be the best time since the prices are subject to change. The ZeroBook 13 series can be purchased on Flipkart.

Infinix ZeroBook 13 specifications and features

The Infinix ZeroBook 13 laptops feature the signature Zero series design. All models feature interstellar aesthetics with Meteoric phase design. The laptops come with a light metal body and a thickness of 16.9mm. The series is aimed at youth and content creators.

The laptops have a Zero branding on the lid that glows. All models also come with an Over Boost switch alongside modes like Balance mode and Eco mode. The series sports a 15.6-inch display and Full-HD resolution. It has 400 nits of brightness and 100 percent sRGB color reproduction. Infinix has offered a fingerprint scanner, which also doubles up as a power key.

The ZeroBook 13 is powered by the latest 13th-generation Intel Core processors. There are three processor variants of the laptop – Intel Core i9, Core i7, and Core i5. The series has up to 32GB of RAM and 1TB of PCIe 4.0 SSD. The series comes with a quad-speaker setup, with two high-frequency 2W speakers at the bottom and 2 low-frequency 1W speakers in the front.

Infinix has provided a 70Wh battery with support for Hyper 100W multi-utility Type-C charging. The laptops also come with a DC charger that can juice the laptop to its brim in close to 2 hours. The series is said to offer up to 10 hours of video playback in Full-HD. All laptops boot on Windows 11 OS out of the box. The laptop series has different ports including a USB 3.0 port, a 3.5mm audio jack, and an SD card slot.