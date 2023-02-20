Infinix on Monday launched the Infinix Inbook Y1 Plus in India. The Inbook Y1 Plus is the company’s latest laptop offering priced at around Rs 30,000. Also Read - Infinix Smart 7 with 6,000mAh battery to launch on February 22

The laptop comes with Intel’s Core i3 processor and has a thin and light design. It features a backlit LED keyboard and 65W fast charging. Let’s take a look at all the details. Also Read - Infinix Zero 5G series in collaboration with Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania launched in India

Infinix Inbook Y1 Plus price in India, colors, and availability

The Infinix Inbook Y1 Plus is priced starting at Rs 29,490 for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage option. The 8GB RAM + 512GB storage option is priced at Rs 32,490. Also Read - Infinix Zero Book series to go on sale today in India: Check price, offers

There are bank offers on the phone that will make the final of the laptop Rs 27,990 for the base variant.

The laptop can be purchased in Blue, Grey, and Silver color options. The first sale will begin on February 24 on the Flipkart website.

Infinix Inbook Y1 Plus specifications and features

The Infinix Inbook Y1 Plus comes with a thin and light design. It has an aluminum alloy built and a dual-tone design when including the keyboard into the mix. The laptop sports a 15.6-inch narrow-bezel display with a Full HD resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels.

The screen has 250 nits of peak brightness, 87 percent sRGB color gamut, and Anti Glare protection. It has a standard 60Hz refresh rate.

The laptop comes powered by an Intel Core i3-1005G1 dual-core processor and has Intel UHD graphics. Since it is a notebook-style laptop, it doesn’t have a dedicated GPU. It has 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 256/512GB of Nvme PCIe Gen 3 SSD storage.

It features a premium AG Glass touchpad and a backlit LED keyboard. It packs a 50Wh battery with support for 65W PD charging via the USB Type-C port. The laptop is said to offer 10 hours of video playback on a single charge.

It boots on Windows 11 Home OS and has a 2MP FHD webcam for video calls. It also comes with a 3.5mm headphone jack and has DTS Audio support for its stereo speakers. The laptop has Wi-Fi 5 and Bluetooth 5.1 for connectivity.

As for ports, the laptop has a 1x USB 2.0 port, 2x USB 3.0 port, 1x HDMI 1.4 port, and 1x USB Type-C port.