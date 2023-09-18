HP Omen 16, Victus 16 India launch: HP today launched two new gaming laptops in India. The company today introduced the new Omen 16 and the new Victus 16 laptops in the country both of which have AMD chip in the core. While the Omen 16 is equipped with AMD Ryzen9 series processors and up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 laptop GPUs, the new Victus 16 comes with AMD Ryzen 7 series processors that is coupled with the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Laptop GPUs. In addition to this, both the laptops come with the Omen Tempest Cooling mechanism, which the company ensures optimal cooling performance during intense gaming sessions and multitasking. They also have the upgraded Omen Gaming Hub features such as performance mode and network booster to name a few.

HP Omen 16, Victus 16 India price and availability

As far as pricing is concerned, while the Omen 16 laptop starts at Rs 1,14,999 in India, the Victus 16 starts at Rs 86,999 in the country. Both these laptops are available for purchase in the country.

READ MORE 2023 HP Omen and Victus lineup first look: What to expect of 2023 HP lineup

HP Omen 16 specifications

The HP Omen 16 comes with a 16.1-inch quad HD IPS display with a response time of 3ms, peak brightness of 300 nits, a screen resolution of 2560 x 1440 pixels, 100 percent sRGB colour gamut along with micro-edge and anti-glare technologies. It is powered by the AMD Ryzen 9 7940HS chipset that is coupled with Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 laptop GPU, 32GB of DDR5-5600MHz RAM and 1TB of PCle Gen4 NVMe TLC M.2 SSD storage space. It runs Windows 11 operating system and it is backed by a six-cell 83Wh Li-ions battery with fast charging support.

The newly launched Omen 16 laptop comes with a full-size 4-zone RGB backlit shadow black keyboard with anti-ghosting technology, an HP TrueVision 1080p full HD IR web camera with temporal noise reduction feature and integrated dual array digital mics and dual speakers powered by B&O.

HP Victus 16 specifications

The HP Victus 16 comes with a 16.1-inch full HD IPS display with a response time of 7ms, peak brightness of 250 nits, a screen resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels, 100 percent sRGB colour gamut along with micro-edge and anti-glare technologies. It is powered by the AMD Ryzen 7 7840HS chipset that is coupled with Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 laptop GPU, 16GB of DDR5-5600MHz RAM or up to 32GB of DDR4-5600MHz RAM and 512GB of PCle Gen4 NVMe TLC M.2 SSD storage space. It runs Windows 11 operating system and it is backed by a four-cell 70Wh Li-ions battery with fast charging support.

The newly launched Victus 16 laptop comes with a full-size 1-zone RGB backlit keyboard with HP Imagepad with multi-touch gesture support, a 1080p full HD web camera with temporal noise reduction feature and integrated dual array digital mics and dual speakers powered by B&O.