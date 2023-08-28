Windows 11 users can now save space and time by automatically deleting files from the recycle bin. This feature, called Storage Sense, can be configured to run at regular intervals and clear unwanted files. Users can also use the Task Scheduler to set up a command that will empty the recycle bin as per their preference. Storage Sense is a handy tool that helps users manage their disk space and optimize their system performance. Users can access it from the Settings app and choose how often they want to run it. They can also select which files they want to delete, such as temporary files, downloads, or previous versions of Windows.

READ MORE Apple may become world’s largest smartphone brand by early 2024

Task Scheduler is another option for users who want more control over the automation process. Users can create a task that will execute a command to clear the recycle bin using PowerShell. They can name the task, set the trigger, and specify the action. They can also adjust the conditions and settings of the task as needed.

If you find these features interesting and want to learn how to automate Recycle Bin cleaning on your Windows 11 PC, here is a step-by-step guide on how to automate Recycle Bin cleaning on your Windows 11 PC.

How to automate Recycle Bin cleaning on your Windows 11 PC

Using storage sense

Step 1: Open Settings on your Windows 11 PC and click on System.

Step 2; Click on Storage and then on Storage Sense.

Step 3: Turn on the toggle switch for Storage Sense and click on Configure Storage Sense or run it now.

Step 4: Under Temporary Files, check the box for Delete files in my Recycle Bin if they have been there for over and select a time interval from the drop-down menu. You can choose from Never, 1 day, 14 days, 30 days, or 60 days.

Step 5: Click on Clean now to run Storage Sense immediately or wait for it to run automatically according to the schedule you set.

Using Windows Task Scheduler

Step 1: Open the Start Menu and type Task Scheduler. Click on the app to launch it.

Step 2: In the Task Scheduler window, click on Create Task in the Actions pane on the right side.

Step 3: In the Create Task window, enter a name and description for your task, such as “Schedule empty Recycle Bin”.

Step 4: Under the Triggers tab, click on New to create a trigger for your task. Choose when you want the task to start, such as daily, weekly, or monthly. You can also set the start date and time, and the frequency of repetition.

Step 5: Under the Actions tab, click on New to create an action for your task. Choose Start a program as the action type. In the Program/script box, type cmd.exe. In the Add arguments box, type /c “echo Y|PowerShell.exe -NoProfile -Command Clear-RecycleBin”. This command will run PowerShell and clear the Recycle Bin without prompting for confirmation.

Step 6: Click on Finish to save your task. You can also right-click on your task and select Run to test it.