HP may launch gaming laptops for under Rs 60,000 later this week

Laptops

The new HP gaming portfolio will be announced later this week and the laptops are expected to suit the needs of casual, serious, and professional gamers.

hpomen

PC and printer major HP is geared up to launch a new gaming portfolio this week and the price range of new gaming laptops is expected to start from below Rs 60,000. Also Read - Spotify HiFi may finally be coming with more expensive subscription plan

Sources told IANS on Tuesday that HP’s new gaming laptops are expected to be the lightest and thinnest gaming devices the company has ever launched, in order to further consolidate its leadership in the Indian PC gaming market. Through its new gaming portfolio, HP also wants to target gamers who want a multipurpose gaming device, they added. Also Read - India to cross Rs 1.2 lakh crore mark in mobile exports in 2024: Report

HP has continued to lead the Indian PC market with a 33 percent market share, as per the IDC. According to industry sources, HP commands around 38 percent share in gaming PC sales in the country. Also Read - Nothing Phone 2 to get transparent, says CEO Carl Pei

HP’s new gaming portfolio will be announced later this week and the new series of gaming products that are expected to suit the needs of casual, serious, as well as professional gamers.

To mainstream PC gaming experience, HP has invested in gaming infrastructure in India by launching Omen Playground stores in 2023.

Omen Playground stores are built to provide a holistic gaming experience and HP has already operationalised 12 Omen Play ground in 12 cities in India. These stores allow gamers to experience PC gaming free of cost and HP has been organising many gaming community events at Omen Playground.

— IANS

  • Published Date: June 20, 2023 7:14 PM IST
