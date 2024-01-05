CES 2024: Dell unveils new XPS 13, XPS 14 and XPS 16 laptops

Dell has unveiled new laptops in its popular XPS lineup as it gears up for the Consumer Electronics Show, popularly known as CES, for this year. The company has announced three new XPS laptops, including the 13.4-inch model which sees a minor yet important change to their nomenclature. Dell is simply calling it XPS 13 as it loses “Plus” from the usual monikers, and it sits alongside the new XPS 14, and XPS 16. Referring to the change as “the future is here,” Dell said the new trio of laptops share elements that “eliminate distractions and place the focus on productivity.”

The biggest change would be in the design, which Dell says takes a minimalistic approach. The new XPS laptops are made of CNC-machined aluminium and feature Corning Gorilla Glass 3. Sporting tone-on-tone colours of Graphite and Platinum, the new “unconventional” look also consists of several new elements, such as a touch function row that allows you to switch between media and function keys easily, a seamless glass touchpad with haptic feedback, and larger keycaps that offer a comfortable typing experience.

XPS 13, 14, and 16 specifications

The new XPS 13, XPS 14, and XPS 16 come with InfinityEdge displays, which are essentially OLED panels dominating the chassis. These displays have variable refresh rates, high-resolution options, and support for Dolby Vision. Corresponding to their names, the XPS 13, XPS 14, and XPS 16 features 13.4-inch, 14.4-inch, and 16.3-inch displays. You get options of Full-HD+, Quad-HD+, and 3K+ resolution options on the lineup. The new laptops also come with Dolby Atmos-tuned speakers, which also deliver 3D stereo surround from MaxxAudio Pro by Waves. There is a 1080p webcam available on three laptops, as well.

Dell also confirmed that the new XPS laptops will come with the Copilot AI key on the keyboard, days after Microsoft announced the change in more than a decade to Windows keyboard. These laptops also feature the company’s ExpressCharge technology, which charges 80 percent of the battery in 60 minutes.

The Dell XPS 16 is the top-of-the-line laptop in the lineup, featuring the best specifications. Over and above the aforementioned features, this model comes with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 GPU, which makes it ideal for things such as editing high-resolution videos and moderate gaming. The Dell XPS 14, too, comes with an NVIDIA graphics card. It features an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050 GPU. Dell claims both new models are NVIDIA Studio-validated systems, which means these models offer “industry-leading” performance for tasks such as 3D rendering, video editing, and live streaming.

The new Dell XPS laptops will be a part of the company’s showcase at the CES. However, Dell has revealed the prices of the new laptops for the US already. The XPS 13 will start at $1,399, the XPS 14 at $1,699, and the XPS 16 will retail at $1,899 in the US.