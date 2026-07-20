Back-to-School 2026: How HP AI PCs can help students work smarter

One of the most exciting things about back-to-school season is – shopping. Some look for a backpack, others replace their headphones, while some look for a laptop which can easily handle all the tasks for the upcoming academic year. But we all will agree that choosing a laptop is not as simple as it seems.

Earlier, the need for student laptops was basically about completing assignments, presentations or maybe simply web browsing. But in 2026, the demands of today’s students have changed drastically. This is because doing research involves opening several tabs at once, and having classes both online and offline, which makes it easier to collaborate on projects, among other tasks, which require graphics, video editing, or coding applications for courses.

Why students are looking beyond traditional laptops

Artificial intelligence is one of the most discussed issues in this tech era. However, for students, the usage of Artificial intelligence will be less futuristic and more practical in nature. Take the example of research. To gather information from piles and piles of data and then summarise, it can actually take hours in a normal day’s scenario. Thus, by using Artificial intelligence technology, the students can actually speed up the process of summarising and arranging the data.

Similarly, even in taking notes, using Artificial intelligence, the student won’t have to sort the data manually afterwards. The same thing holds true for multitasking. No matter how adept a student is at multitasking, it cannot get better with the help of Artificial intelligence laptops. For example, when a student is working on online lectures on one tab and simultaneously going through reading materials on the other. This becomes easier with Artificial intelligence PCs.

Similarly, a group discussion from a cafe is difficult because of the background noises. AI noise cancellation will help you filter out those unwanted noises and ensure that your speech is audible.

That is how AI features help students in attending virtual classes.

Beyond AI: Other factors that matter

AI is definitely a very significant feature while buying a laptop; however, there are some other factors too which students have to consider while buying a laptop. Consider that you spend a whole day at university and attend lectures, go to the library or canteen, but then having a charger in your bag everywhere is a hassle. In that case, a good battery backup becomes a very important factor in deciding which laptop to buy. Similarly, like battery, portability is also a very significant feature for college students.

Apart from these, another important thing that many students prefer is a convertible laptop. And it seems more like a need than just a preference. Whether it is about taking notes during lectures, making presentations, watching online classes, or simply about reading in the tablet mode – convertible mode helps a lot in day-to-day life.

Best HP Laptops For Students

If you are looking for student laptops this back-to-school season, then HP offers several options depending on your budget and needs. Here are the options that you can consider:

Operating System: Next Gen Windows 11

Processor: Intel Core Ultra 7 258V (up to 4.8 GHz with Intel Turbo Boost Technology, 12 MB L3 cache, 8 cores, 8 threads), up to 47 TOPS AI performance

Graphics: Intel Arc Graphics

Display: 35.6 cm (14-inch) diagonal 3K OLED touch display

Memory: 32 GB RAM

Storage: 1 TB SSD

Ports: 2 × USB Type-A (10Gbps), 1 × HDMI 2.1, 1 × Headphone/Microphone Combo, 1 × Thunderbolt 4 with USB Type-C (40Gbps, USB Power Delivery, DisplayPort 2.1, HP Sleep and Charge), 1 × USB Type-C (10Gbps, USB Power Delivery, DisplayPort 1.4a, HP Sleep and Charge)

Webcam: 5MP IR Camera with Temporal Noise Reduction and Integrated Dual-Array Digital Microphones

AI Features: Poly Camera Pro with Poly Studio audio

Battery: 3-cell, 59Wh Li-ion Polymer (up to 17 hours of video playback*)

Power Adapter: 65W USB Type-C Power Adapter

Design: Convertible form factor with premium 3-piece metal ID

Operating System: Next Gen Windows 11

Processor: Intel Core Ultra 5 226V (up to 4.5 GHz with Intel Turbo Boost Technology, 8 MB L3 cache, 8 cores, 8 threads), up to 47 TOPS AI performance

Graphics: Intel Arc Graphics

Display: 35.6 cm (14-inch) diagonal 3K OLED touch display

Memory: 16 GB RAM

Storage: 512 GB SSD

Ports: 2 × USB Type-A (10Gbps), 1 × HDMI 2.1, 1 × Headphone/Microphone Combo, 1 × Thunderbolt 4 with USB Type-C (40Gbps, USB Power Delivery, DisplayPort 2.1, HP Sleep and Charge), 1 × USB Type-C (10Gbps, USB Power Delivery, DisplayPort 1.4a, HP Sleep and Charge)

Webcam: 5MP IR Camera with Temporal Noise Reduction and Integrated Dual-Array Digital Microphones

AI Features: Poly Camera Pro with Poly Studio audio

Battery life: Up to 17 hours of video playback*

Power Adapter: 65W USB Type-C Power Adapter

Design: Convertible form factor with premium 3-piece metal ID

Operating System: Next Gen Windows 11

NPU Performance: Up to 40 TOPS AI performance

Processor: Intel Core Ultra 5 226V (up to 4.5 GHz with Intel Turbo Boost Technology, 8 MB L3 cache, 8 cores, 8 threads)

Graphics: Intel Arc 130V GPU (8GB)

Display: 35.6 cm (14-inch) diagonal 3K OLED touch display

Memory: 16 GB RAM

Storage: 1 TB SSD

Ports: 2 × USB Type-A (10Gbps), 1 × HDMI 2.1, 1 × Headphone/Microphone Combo, 1 × Thunderbolt 4 with USB Type-C (40Gbps, USB Power Delivery 3.1, DisplayPort 2.1, HP Sleep and Charge), 1 × USB Type-C (10Gbps, USB Power Delivery 3.1, DisplayPort 1.4a, HP Sleep and Charge)

Webcam: 5MP IR Camera with Temporal Noise Reduction and Integrated Dual-Array Digital Microphones

AI Features: Poly Camera Pro with Poly Studio audio

Battery life: Up to 17 hours of video playback*

Power Adapter: 65W USB Type-C Power Adapter

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Design: Convertible form factor with premium 3-piece metal ID